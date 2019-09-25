TREASURIES-U.S. yields advance as investors shrug off Trump impeachment concerns

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss NEW YORK, Sept 25 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose on Wednesday after falling for seven straight sessions, bolstered by strong housing data and as investors largely shrugged off concerns about the possible impeachment of President Donald Trump. On Tuesday, U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the Democratic-led House was moving forward with an official impeachment inquiry against Trump, saying no one was above the law. The House will examine whether Trump sought Ukraine’s help to smear former Vice President Joe Biden, the front-runner for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, Pelosi said. A summary of a July phonecall on Wednesday showed that Trump had asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to investigate Biden and a company that employed his son. "The impeachment is not a big issue until you get into a recession. It's a big deal politically, but it's not a big deal economically," said Stan Shipley, fixed income strategist, at Evercore ISI in New York. "Let's say you did impeach the president, which is very unlikely, and you did convict him. Then trade wars will probably look a lot better because whoever is going to replace him is not going to be as hard-nosed on trade as he is," he added. Karissa McDonough, chief fixed income strategist, at People's United Advisors in Burlington, Vermont added that political uncertainty overall -- whether it's impeachment or trade -- has already been priced in by the market for some time. "It's probably just a marginal impact. Maybe that's worth a couple of basis points," she said. Also boosting yields was an upbeat U.S. housing report, analysts said. Data showed sales of new single-family homes rebounded more than expected in August by 7.1% to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 713,000 units. July's sales pace was revised up to 666,000 units from the previously reported 635,000 units. In late morning trading, U.S. 10-year note yields rose to 1.685% from 1.635% late on Tuesday. Yields on 30-year bonds were also higher at 2.134%, from 2.095% on Tuesday. U.S. two-year yields were up at 1.645%, from Tuesday's 1.594%. Later on Wednesday, the Treasury auctions $41 billion in five-year notes and $18 billion in two-year floating rate notes. Analysts believe there should be decent demand for five-year notes. "Even after the rally which has characterized the beginning of this week, the early September selloff across the Treasury market has incorporated a solid concession for all three of this week's supply events which will benefit 5s (five-year notes) today," BMO Capital Markets said in a research note September 25 Wednesday 10:59AM New York / 1459 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 1.8925 1.9333 0.002 Six-month bills 1.87 1.9193 0.005 Two-year note 99-174/256 1.6635 0.069 Three-year note 99-182/256 1.6 0.068 Five-year note 98-114/256 1.5791 0.068 Seven-year note 98-72/256 1.6384 0.062 10-year note 99-84/256 1.6991 0.064 30-year bond 102-84/256 2.144 0.049 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap -2.25 -0.25 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap -4.50 -0.75 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap -7.25 -0.25 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -13.25 0.00 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -43.75 0.00 spread (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Bernadette Baum)