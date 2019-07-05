TREASURIES-U.S. yields advance on strong U.S. job gains

* U.S. economy creates 224,000 jobs in June * Traders take off 50 basis-point cut at July meeting * Markets still factor in 25 basis-point cut this month * U.S. 10-year yields hits 1-week high, 2-year at 2-week peak (Adds comment, byline, Treasuries table, updates prices) By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss NEW YORK, July 5 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose across the board on Friday, after data showed the world's largest economy created far more jobs than expected in June, suggesting that the Federal Reserve would not have to be aggressive in cutting interest rates at this month's monetary policy meeting. Analysts said the strong jobs report should not stop the Fed from reducing interest rates in July. What it did though was take the 50 basis-point cut off the table. U.S. benchmark 10-year yields rose to a more than one-week high, while 2-year yields climbed to a two-week peak after the jobs report. Data showed U.S. nonfarm payrolls increased by 224,000 jobs last month as government employment rose by the most in 10 months. The economy created only 72,000 jobs in May. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast payrolls rising 160,000 in June. But wage gain growth slowed in June, rising just 0.2%, after gaining 0.3% in May. "Ultimately, should the Fed deliver in July, it will be postured as an 'insurance' cut, coupled with an emphasis on risk to sustained lower inflation expectation," said Gregory Faranello, head of U.S. rates at AmeriVet Securities. "The notion of a 50 basis-point cut should be pared back, perhaps not entirely. We expect the market to remain largely priced for a 25 basis-point cut in July." In morning trading, U.S. 10-year note yields rose to 2.06%, a one-week peak, from 1.955% late on Wednesday. They were last at 2.054%. Ten-year yields hit 1.939% on Wednesday, which was their lowest level since November 2016. Yields on U.S. 30-year bonds advanced to 2.557%, from 2.471% on Wednesday. At the short end of the curve, U.S. 2-year yields were up at 1.873%, from Wednesday's 1.766%. Earlier in the session, two-year yields touched two-week highs. After the data, U.S. rate futures have priced in just a 9.0% chance the U.S. central bank will lower interest rate by half a percentage point, down from 29% on Wednesday, according to CME Group's FedWatch program. July 5 Friday 10:13 AM New York / 1413 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 2.1825 2.2306 0.023 Six-month bills 2.0825 2.1334 0.048 Two-year note 99-133/256 1.8735 0.107 Three-year note 99-200/256 1.8267 0.118 Five-year note 99-136/256 1.8489 0.111 Seven-year note 99-144/256 1.9423 0.105 10-year note 102-208/256 2.058 0.103 30-year bond 106-136/256 2.5606 0.090 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 3.75 0.25 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 1.25 -0.25 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap -1.75 0.25 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -5.00 0.00 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -31.50 0.75 spread (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss Editing by Susan Thomas)