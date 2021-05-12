Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
TREASURIES-U.S. yields climb as consumer prices jump

By Chuck Mikolajczak

 (Updates prices, adds details on upcoming auctions, Clarida
comments)
    NEW YORK, May 12 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields climbed on
Wednesday following a much stronger than expected reading on
consumer prices that heightened concerns the economy may be
heading towards a sustained period of higher inflation. 
    The Labor Department said the consumer price index surged
0.8% in April after rising 0.6% in the prior month. The "core"
reading, which excludes the more volatile food and energy
portions, jumped 0.9%. Expectations called for overall CPI to
rise 0.2% and the core reading to climb 0.3%.
    The yield on 10-year Treasury notes was up 5.9
basis points to 1.683%.  
    "Obviously the numbers came in hotter than what had been
expected but that doesn’t answer the most important question and
that simply is whether these inflationary pressures we are
seeing, if they are going to be with us longer than just 2021,
and that is the piece that is really going to dictate what
monetary policy looks like going forward," said Jim Barnes,
director of fixed income at Bryn Mawr Trust in Berwyn,
Pennsylvania. 
    Barnes noted that given how much the CPI number beat
expectations, the move in yields was relatively tame.  
    The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was up
3.9 basis points to 2.391%. 
    The U.S. Federal Reserve has repeatedly stated that it views
any inflation to be transitory in nature. On Wednesday, Fed Vice
Chair Richard Clarida said it will be "some time" before the
U.S. economy is healed enough for the Federal Reserve to
consider pulling back its crisis levels of support and he
expects the rise in prices to be temporary.
    
    The breakeven rate on five-year U.S. Treasury
Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) was last at
2.766%, after closing at 2.697% on Tuesday, near its highest
close in just over a decade.
    The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate was last at
2.577%, indicating the market sees inflation averaging 2.5% a
year for the next decade.
    More supply is scheduled to enter the market later today,
with a Treasury auction of $41 billion in 10-year notes
scheduled for 1 p.m. EDT (1700 GMT) and $27 billion of 30-year
bonds on Thursday.
    
      May 12 Wednesday 11:38AM New York / 1538 GMT
                               Price                  
 US T BONDS JUN1               155-29/32    -1-1/32   
 10YR TNotes JUN1              131-244/256  -0-128/2  
                                            56        
                               Price        Current   Net
                                            Yield %   Change
                                                      (bps)
 Three-month bills             0.015        0.0152    0.000
 Six-month bills               0.035        0.0355    0.001
 Two-year note                 99-234/256   0.1688    0.008
 Three-year note               99-176/256   0.355     0.025
 Five-year note                99-120/256   0.8595    0.058
 Seven-year note               99-112/256   1.3348    0.062
 10-year note                  95           1.6826    0.059
 30-year bond                  89-16/256    2.3907    0.039
                                                      
   DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS                                
                               Last (bps)   Net       
                                            Change    
                                            (bps)     
 U.S. 2-year dollar swap        10.25         0.75    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 3-year dollar swap        11.00        -1.50    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 5-year dollar swap         8.25         0.25    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 10-year dollar swap       -3.00         0.00    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 30-year dollar swap      -30.00         0.00    
 spread                                               
 

    

    
 (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; 
Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Andrea Ricci)
