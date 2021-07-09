Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Funds News

TREASURIES-U.S. yields climb as rally stalls after 8-day streak

By Chuck Mikolajczak

 (Updates prices, adds reverse repo data)
    NEW YORK, July 9 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields climbed
on Friday, halting an eight-day price rally that was fueled
in part by worries the economic recovery had already peaked
and was showing signs of faltering amid a surge in
coronavirus infections in many places around the globe. 
    Recent data on the labor market and services sector has
given investors pause that the U.S. economy may not be
strengthening as fast as initially anticipated and could be
showing signs of emerging underlying weakness, while the
Delta variant of COVID-19 has heightened fears that economies
around the world may need to reimpose restrictions.

    Pfizer and partner BioNTech plan to
ask U.S. and European regulators within weeks to authorize a
booster dose of their COVID-19 vaccine, based on evidence of
greater risk of infection six months after inoculation and
the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant.

    "As we push through the summer here you start to get some
fears that in the fall we might be shutting down again, that
is really kind of the worry," said Tom di Galoma, managing
director at Seaport Global Holdings in New York. "Everything
is sort of getting pushed back where we were supposed to have
this great breakout from the pandemic, that is one of the big
issues." 
    The yield on 10-year Treasury notes was up 7
basis points to 1.358% after falling as low as 1.25% on
Thursday, the lowest level since Feb. 16. 
    The eight days of declines for the 10-year yield marked
the longest such streak since a nine-session drop that ended
on March 3, 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic in the United
States was gaining speed. Also contributing to the drop in
yields, analysts said, was recent volatility in the oil
markets, a lack of supply with a dearth of longer-term
government auctions this week and a market that was largely
short.
    Analysts said U.S. Treasury auctions next week could help
with supply and send yields higher, with $38 billion of
10-year notes offered on Monday, followed by $24 billion of
30-year bonds on Tuesday.  
    Low vaccination rates in some regions of the world pose a
threat to the United States and global growth, the Federal
Reserve's Mary Daly told the Financial Times, adding that the
U.S. central bank was fully committed to eliminating
shortfalls in employment.
    The amount of cash flowing into the Fed's overnight
reverse repurchase operation edged down to $780.6 billion on
Friday from $793.4 billion on Thursday, and was well short of
last Wednesday's record high $992 billion.
    A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve
that measures the gap between yields on two- and 10-year
Treasury notes, seen as an indicator of economic
expectations, was at 114.1 basis points after flattening to
104.2 a day earlier, the narrowest since Feb. 12. It has
flattened about 5 bps on the week. 
    Even with Friday's climb, the benchmark 10-year yield is
down more than 7 basis points on the week and poised for its
biggest two-week fall in about 13 months. 
    The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was up
7.5 basis points to 1.985% after dropping to 1.856% on
Thursday, marking its lowest level since Feb. 2. 
    
 (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Kirsten Donovan
and Leslie Adler)
