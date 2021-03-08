Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Bonds News

TREASURIES-U.S. yields climb as reflation theme persists

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

    * U.S. breakeven rate hits highest since July 2014
    * TD Securities says yields could go beyond fair value
    * U.S. 10-year overnight rate in repo market still negative

    NEW YORK, March 8 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields advanced
on Monday, with the belly of the curve leading the way, as
investors continued to price in higher inflation and more upbeat
prospects for the U.S. economy as it emerges from the
coronavirus pandemic.
    The U.S. 5-year and 7-year note yields were up between five
to six basis points, while that of the benchmark 10-year note
hit nearly a 13-month high.
    The break-even inflation rate on 10-year Treasury Inflation
Protected Securities, a gauge of expected annual
inflation over the next 10 years, climbed to 2.26% on Monday,
the highest level since July 2014, from 2.235% last Friday. The
breakeven rate was last at 2.22%.
    The U.S. yield curve was flatter on Monday, with the spread
between 2-year and 10-year notes at 143.1 basis points
, after hitting its steepest level since September
2015 on Friday.
    "If the sell-off in rates continues, we may see a repeat of
the 2013 experience, pushing yields beyond fair value," TD
Securities said in a research note. 
    "Even though the 10-year (yield) should stall around 2% from
a fundamental standpoint given the lower terminal rate, supply
and bond outflows could exaggerate the move." 
    Investors are also focused on this week's $120 billion
auction of 3-, 10-, and 30-year Treasuries, especially after
last week's soft auction and a horrible 7-year note sale that
saw a spike in yields.
    "We will all watch the 10-year auction on March 10. That's
going to be as important as the CPI data," said Thomas Costerg,
senior economist at Pictet Wealth in Geneva.
    "I am a bit nervous because the Fed left for its blackout
period without offering markets any strong signals. Given that
we are in a bit of vacuum until March 17, we could see markets
test the Fed a bit," he added. 
    In afternoon trading, the U.S. benchmark 10-year yield
 rose to 1.590% from 1.554% late on Friday. Since
late January, 10-year yields have risen by more than 60 basis
points.
    Speculators piled into short positions across the Treasury
curve last week, adding $45 billion in 10-year net short
positions, the largest increase on record, Penglu Zhao,
quantitative strategist at TD Securities, said in a note, citing
the Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released last
Friday.
    Deutsche Bank, in a note, said U.S. 10-year Treasury returns
at the end of February had the worst start to the year in at
least 190 years. If yields stay where they are for the rest of
March, the bank estimates that the first quarter will be the
second worst in that period, only behind 1980.
    U.S. 30-year yields rose to 2.3% from Friday's
2.288%.
    U.S. 5-year note yields were up at 0.851%, while
that of the 7-year note climbed to 1.28%.
    In the repurchase agreement market, the cost to borrow U.S.
10-year Treasuries averaged -2.91% on Monday, one dealer said,
with demand for the benchmark note still overwhelming supply and
investors further pricing further yield rises. It has gone
negative for six straight sessions.
    The negative repo rate means some market participants were
willing to pay interest on money lent to borrow the 10-year
note.
    
    March 8 Monday 3:13PM New York / 2013 GMT
                               Price        Current   Net
                                            Yield %   Change
                                                      (bps)
 Three-month bills             0.04         0.0406    0.003
 Six-month bills               0.0625       0.0634    0.000
 Two-year note                 99-237/256   0.1626    0.022
 Three-year note               99-96/256    0.3389    0.032
 Five-year note                98-74/256    0.8519    0.067
 Seven-year note               98-248/256   1.28      0.057
 10-year note                  95-180/256   1.5942    0.040
 20-year bond                  94-196/256   2.2007    0.023
 30-year bond                  90-180/256   2.3067    0.019
                                                      
   DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS                                
                               Last (bps)   Net       
                                            Change    
                                            (bps)     
 U.S. 2-year dollar swap         8.50        -1.00    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 3-year dollar swap        10.50        -0.75    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 5-year dollar swap         7.75        -2.00    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 10-year dollar swap        3.00        -1.50    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 30-year dollar swap      -27.50        -1.50    
 spread (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Additional reporting by
Sujata Rao-Coverley in London; Editing by Jonathan Oatis and
Paul Simao)
