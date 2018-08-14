FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 14, 2018 / 7:19 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

TREASURIES-U.S. yields climb as risk appetite rises, equities gain

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

 (Updates prices, adds comment)
    * Improving global sentiment boosts Treasury yields
    * Turkey impact on U.S. seen limited - analyst

    By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
    NEW YORK, Aug 14 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose on
Tuesday in line with the European bond market as global
sentiment brightened after equities worldwide stabilized and the
Turkish lira came off recent record lows against the dollar.
    U.S. yields' advance continued for a second straight session
after having fallen to four-week lows early on Monday.
    In retaliation against trade moves by the United States,
President Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday Turkey would boycott
electronic products from the United States. The
announcement had little impact on the U.S. stock market, which
traded higher.
    "My guess is that the Turkey-U.S. conflict settles this week
as the Turkish government hands over Pastor Andrew Brunson
probably as early as tomorrow," said Tom di Galoma, managing
director at Seaport Global in New York.
    "When that happens, the pressure comes off emerging markets
and look for Treasury prices to retreat back toward 2.95 percent
yield on the 10 year where buying should surface again," he
added.
    Brunson is at the center of the Turkey-U.S. drama. The
evangelical pastor has been under house arrest after being in a
Turkish prison for 21 months. Brunson, who has lived in Turkey
for more than two decades, was accused of helping supporters of
Fethullah Gulen, a U.S.-based cleric who Turkish authorities say
masterminded the 2016 coup attempt.
    In Europe, bond markets were calmer as Germany's 10-year
yields inched higher.
    Concerns about the exposure of European banks to Turkey had
pushed up peripheral bond yields in recent days, but Italian,
Spanish and Portuguese 10-year yields fell on Tuesday.

    "The general consensus in the U.S. Treasury market on Turkey
is that there is limited impact for now unless there is some
sort of broader contagion in the euro zone," said Gennadiy
Goldberg, senior interest rates strategist at TD Securities in
New York.
    In afternoon trading, U.S. 10-year yields were up at 2.894
percent, from 2.877 percent late on Monday.
    U.S. 30-year yields were also higher at 3.061 percent
 from Monday's 3.045 percent.
    On the front end of the curve, U.S. 2-year yields inched up
to 2.632 percent from 2.612 percent on Monday.
    Jim Vogel, interest rate strategist at FTN Financial in
Memphis, Tennessee, said the retracement in U.S. yields since
last Thursday has been less than 30 percent on the long end of
the curve and about 40 percent in intermediates for U.S.
Treasuries and high-grade European sovereigns.
    He added that if the long-end retracement reaches 50 percent
by Wednesday, that would put 10-year Treasury yields at around
2.92 percent. 
    
      August 14 Tuesday 3:06PM New York / 1906 GMT
                               Price                  
 US T BONDS SEP8               144          -0-10/32  
 10YR TNotes SEP8              120-28/256   -0-36/25  
                                            6         
                               Price        Current   Net
                                            Yield %   Change
                                                      (bps)
 Three-month bills             2.0425       2.0817    0.008
 Six-month bills               2.185        2.2401    0.008
 Two-year note                 99-252/256   2.6329    0.021
 Three-year note               100-32/256   2.7063    0.016
 Five-year note                99-238/256   2.7651    0.019
 Seven-year note               100-56/256   2.84      0.020
 10-year note                  99-212/256   2.8949    0.018
 30-year bond                  98-204/256   3.0616    0.017
                                                      
   DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS                                
                               Last (bps)   Net       
                                            Change    
                                            (bps)     
 U.S. 2-year dollar swap        19.50         1.50    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 3-year dollar swap        17.25         1.50    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 5-year dollar swap        13.50         0.75    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 10-year dollar swap        6.50         0.75    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 30-year dollar swap       -7.25         0.50    
 spread                                               
 
 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss in New York; Editing by
Dan Grebler and James Dalgleish)
