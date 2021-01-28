Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Bonds News

TREASURIES-U.S. yields climb, curve steepens, as markets reverse recent pullback

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

0 Min Read

    * U.S. 2020 growth falls, but Q4 GDP rises
    * U.S. yield curve steepens
    * U.S. 10-year break-even inflation back above 2%
    * U.S. 7-year note auction shows decent results

 (Adds new comment, 7-year note auction, updates prices)
    By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
    NEW YORK, Jan 28 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rallied on
Thursday, in tandem with gains on Wall Street, after
fourth-quarter growth data for the world's largest economy was
not as weak as initially feared, while initial weekly jobless
claims were below forecast.
    Even a strong U.S. 7-year note auction failed to push yields
lower, as the market continued to reverse the Treasury rally
that pushed long-dated yields to three-week lows for four
straight days.
    U.S. 10-year, 20-year, and 30-year yields fell before the
economic data and rose after that, steepening the yield curve
after flattening the last four sessions. The spread between U.S.
two-year and 10-year yields widened to 92.90 basis points
.
    Data showed U.S. gross domestic product grew at a 4%
annualized rate in the 2020 fourth quarter, in line with
economists' forecasts, although for whole of 2020, it contracted
3.5%, the worst since 1946.
    However, investors focused instead on a possible economic
recovery this year with additional fiscal stimulus and vaccine
distribution.
    Another report showed U.S. jobless claims were lower than
expected at 847,000, compared with forecasts of 875,000.
    "U.S. data was pretty decent today," said Justin Lederer,
director, U.S. rates at Cantor Fitzgerald in New York. "When we
look at the bad news that has come over the last few weeks,
whether it's weaker data or different strains of COVID, I think
we are getting closer to a more positive environment," with
vaccine rollouts and the fiscal stimulus, he said.
    The overall economic outlook gets better "as we get away
from the holidays and closer to springtime with more people
going outside and COVID cases coming down," he added.
    In afternoon trading, the U.S. benchmark 10-year yield
 rose to 1.056%, from 1.014% late on Wednesday. It
earlier fell below 1%, a three-week trough.
    U.S. 30-year yields rose to 1.812% from
Wednesday's 1.78%, after sliding to a three-week low of 1.755%.
    U.S. 2-year yields were up at 0.121%, from 0.119%
on Wednesday.
    Kevin Flanagan, head of fixed income strategy at WisdomTree
Asset Management, said the reflation trade has never really gone
away despite the recent decline in yields. "But often times
you'll see it's two steps forward, one step back."
    Thursday's record $62 billion 7-year note auction was
well-received despite the issue size, with a high yield of
0.754%, lower than the "when-issued" level or consensus forecast
at the bid deadline of 0.757%. That
suggested investors were willing to accept a lower-than forecast
yield for the sale. 
    Total bids were a record $142.9 billion for a bid-to-cover
ratio, a measure of investor demand, of 2.3, slightly below last
month's 2.31 and much lower than the 2.46 average. 
    The auction largely benefited from the sell-off in
Treasuries that cheapened the rates, attracting buyers.
    Post-auction, U.S. 7-year yields rose to 0.741%,
from 0.706% on Wednesday.
    The break-even inflation rate on 10-year Treasury Inflation
Protected Securities, a gauge of expected annual
inflation over the next 10 years, rose to 2.04%, after dropping
on Wednesday to below 2% for the first time since late December.
    
      January 28 Thursday 1:02PM New York / 1802 GMT
                               Price        Current   Net
                                            Yield %   Change
                                                      (bps)
 Three-month bills             0.065        0.0659    -0.005
 Six-month bills               0.08         0.0811    0.002
 Two-year note                 100-1/256    0.123     0.004
 Three-year note               99-206/256   0.1912    0.013
 Five-year note                99-182/256   0.4335    0.026
 Seven-year note               99-52/256    0.7434    0.037
 10-year note                  98-80/256    1.0568    0.043
 20-year bond                  95-180/256   1.6298    0.046
 30-year bond                  95-132/256   1.8206    0.041
                                                      
   DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS                                
                               Last (bps)   Net       
                                            Change    
                                            (bps)     
 U.S. 2-year dollar swap         7.50         0.00    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 3-year dollar swap         7.75         0.00    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 5-year dollar swap         9.00        -0.25    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 10-year dollar swap        3.75         0.00    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 30-year dollar swap      -24.75         0.25    
 spread (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss;  Additional reporting
by Sinead Carew; Editing by Andrea Ricci, Dan Grebler and
Richard Chang)
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up