Bonds News
January 14, 2019 / 9:11 PM / in 2 hours

TREASURIES-U.S. yields climb in thin volume as risk appetite rises

Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

5 Min Read

    * Trump says he is not looking to declare national emergency
    * Treasury debt prices rise earlier on weak China, euro zone
data
    * Fed's Clarida says he sees no recession on the horizon
    * Markets price out Fed rate hike this year

 (Updates prices; adds analyst comment, Fed vice chair's
remarks)
    NEW YORK, Jan 14 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields advanced
on Monday in thin trading as risk sentiment improved and Wall
Street shares trimmed losses, with the overall bond market in
consolidation mode after volatile moves in the last two weeks.
    President Donald Trump's comments on Monday that he was not
looking to declare a national emergency amid a partial
government shutdown along with upbeat remarks on the economy
from Fed Vice Chairman Richard Clarida helped boost risk
appetite, analysts said.
    Investors less concerned about risk find other assets more
attractive compared to the safety of Treasury securities.  
    "Risk sentiment has been recovering ... and to a certain
extent equities have been retracing some of their losses," said
Gennadiy Goldberg, U.S. rates strategist at TD Securities in New
York.
    Earlier in the session, yields on U.S. 10-year and 2-year
notes fell to one-week lows on soft Chinese and European
economic data.
    TD's Goldberg said the improved risk appetite could be
related to Trump's comments on the shutdown.
    Trump can declare a national emergency because of the
shutdown but on Monday he said he is not looking to do so.

    The U.S. government shutdown dragged on for a 24th straight
day over an impasse on building Trump's border wall that he said
is meant to protect the country against illegal immigrants and
drugs.
    UBS Global Wealth Management in a research note on Monday
said it believes the shutdown is unlikely to have a substantial 
economic or market impact in the near term, but the partisan
nature of U.S. politics could pose a risk of a more significant
clash over the debt ceiling later this year.
    Analysts also said Clarida's comments on Monday that he does
not expect a recession on the horizon also helped the risk-off
mode in the market. Clarida also said the Fed can afford to be
patient with monetary policy in 2019.
    The markets have largely priced out the chance of a rate
hike this year as Fed officials have advocated for patience and
flexibility on  monetary policy.
   In afternoon trading, U.S. 10-year note yields rose to 2.707
percent, up from 2.699 percent late on Friday.
    U.S. 30-year bond yields, were also up at 3.06 percent
, from 3.036 percent on Friday.
    On the short end, U.S. 2-year yields were down on the day at
2.536 percent, compared with Friday's 2.545 percent.
    Treasury yields fell earlier in the session after data from
China showed imports fell 7.6 percent year-on-year in December
and euro zone industrial output slid in November by more than
expected.
    
    Monday, Jan. 14 at 1545 EST (2045 GMT):
                                                      
                                                      
                                                      
                               Price        Current   Net
                                            Yield     Change
                                            (pct)     (bps)
 Three-month bills             2.3725       2.4192    -0.005
 Six-month bills               2.4425       2.5065    -0.003
 Two-year note                 99-239/256   2.5347    -0.010
 Three-year note               99-246/256   2.5136    -0.002
 Five-year note                100-118/256  2.5254    0.000
 Seven-year note               100-48/256   2.5953    0.001
 10-year note                  103-152/256  2.706     0.007
 30-year bond                  106-48/256   3.0572    0.021
                                                      
   DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS                                
                               Last (bps)   Net       
                                            Change    
                                            (bps)     
 U.S. 2-year dollar swap        15.75         0.75    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 3-year dollar swap        12.00         1.00    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 5-year dollar swap         8.75         0.50    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 10-year dollar swap        2.25         0.25    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 30-year dollar swap      -20.50        -1.00    
 spread                                               
 
 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Susan Thomas
and Cynthia Osterman)
