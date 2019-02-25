TREASURIES-U.S. yields climb on supply, tariff hike delay on China

* Trump's tariff hike delay on China pares bond demand * U.S. sells $81 bln 2-year, 5-year debt to solid bidding * Fed's Powell to testify before Senate panel Tuesday * U.S. to auction $32 bln 7-year notes Tuesday (Updates market action, adds quote) By Richard Leong NEW YORK, Feb 25 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose on Monday as investors reduced their holdings to make room for a wave of supply and traders rolled back their safe-haven positions after U.S. President Donald Trump postponed an increase in tariffs on China. The U.S. Treasury Department sold $168 billion in government securities on Monday, including $40 billion in two-year notes and $41 billion in five-year debt, to solid investor demand. The Treasury also auctioned $48 billion in three-month bills and $39 billion in six-month bills. "We have a lot of supply coming today," said Larry Milstein, head of government and agency trading at R.W. Pressprich & Co in New York. "Probably the bigger news is the announcement from Trump about delaying the tariff hike on China. That's why Treasuries are softening up." Trump's move postponed a planned increase in duties on $200 billion worth of Chinese imports into the United States to 25 percent from 10 percent if the world's two biggest economies were unable to clinch a trade deal by Friday. The respite from a further escalation in trade tensions between Washington and Beijing bolstered global stock prices, fueling a 6 percent rally in Chinese blue chip shares. Wall Street's three main indexes traded higher with the S&P 500 index up 0.14 percent. The yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes was up 1.8 basis points at 2.6734 percent. Two-year Treasury notes were up 2.1 basis points at 2.5120 percent. Traders are awaiting fresh clues on the Federal Reserve's latest view on the economy and monetary policy. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell will testify before the Senate Banking Committee on Tuesday, in the first of a two-day appearance before federal lawmakers. Powell and other U.S. policy-makers have signaled they favor patience before raising key lending rates again due to recent signs of slowing economic growth. The futures market implied traders bet the central bank would not raise interest rates at all in 2019. "They have definitely made a dovish turn since last fall," said Michael Cuggino, president of Permanent Portfolio Funds in San Francisco. Cuggino was uncertain whether the central bank is on hold for the remainder of 2019. "I don't think the Fed is done. They seem to be on hold for now." The Treasury will sell $32 billion in seven-year government notes at 1 p.m. (1800 GMT) on Tuesday. February 25 Monday 3:42PM New York / 2042 GMT Price US T BONDS MAR9 146-4/32 -9/32 10YR TNotes MAR9 122-8/256 -4/32 Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 2.4 2.4474 -0.003 Six-month bills 2.4475 2.5117 0.000 Two-year note 99-250/256 2.512 0.021 Three-year note 100-16/256 2.4779 0.019 Five-year note 100-16/256 2.4862 0.018 Seven-year note 100-88/256 2.5703 0.017 10-year note 99-148/256 2.6734 0.018 30-year bond 99-72/256 3.0367 0.016 YIELD CURVE Last (bps) Net Change (bps) 10-year vs 2-year yield 16.00 0.55 30-year vs 5-year yield 55.00 0.60 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 8.75 -0.50 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 7.00 0.00 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 5.00 -0.75 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 0.50 -0.50 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -20.50 -0.50 spread (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Andrea Ricci and Richard Chang)