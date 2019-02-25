Bonds News
February 25, 2019 / 8:55 PM / Updated an hour ago

TREASURIES-U.S. yields climb on supply, tariff hike delay on China

Richard Leong

5 Min Read

    * Trump's tariff hike delay on China pares bond demand
    * U.S. sells $81 bln 2-year, 5-year debt to solid bidding
    * Fed's Powell to testify before Senate panel Tuesday
    * U.S. to auction $32 bln 7-year notes Tuesday

    NEW YORK, Feb 25 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose on
Monday as investors reduced their holdings to make room for a
wave of supply and traders rolled back their safe-haven
positions after U.S. President Donald Trump postponed an
increase in tariffs on China.
    The U.S. Treasury Department sold $168 billion in government
securities on Monday, including $40 billion in two-year notes
and $41 billion in five-year debt, to solid investor demand.

    The Treasury also auctioned $48 billion in three-month bills
and $39 billion in six-month bills.
    "We have a lot of supply coming today," said Larry Milstein,
head of government and agency trading at R.W. Pressprich & Co in
New York. "Probably the bigger news is the announcement from
Trump about delaying the tariff hike on China. That's why
Treasuries are softening up."
    Trump's move postponed a planned increase in duties on $200
billion worth of Chinese imports into the United States to 25
percent from 10 percent if the world's two biggest economies
were unable to clinch a trade deal by Friday.
    The respite from a further escalation in trade tensions
between Washington and Beijing bolstered global stock prices,
fueling a 6 percent rally in Chinese blue chip shares.

    Wall Street's three main indexes traded higher with the S&P
500 index up 0.14 percent.
    The yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes
was up 1.8 basis points at 2.6734 percent. 
    Two-year Treasury notes were up 2.1 basis points
at 2.5120 percent.
    Traders are awaiting fresh clues on the Federal Reserve's
latest view on the economy and monetary policy. Fed Chairman
Jerome Powell will testify before the Senate Banking Committee
on Tuesday, in the first of a two-day appearance before federal
lawmakers.
    Powell and other U.S. policy-makers have signaled they favor
patience before raising key lending rates again due to recent
signs of slowing economic growth. The futures market implied
traders bet the central bank would not raise interest rates at
all in 2019.
    "They have definitely made a dovish turn since last fall,"
said Michael Cuggino, president of Permanent Portfolio Funds in
San Francisco.
    Cuggino was uncertain whether the central bank is on hold
for the remainder of 2019. "I don't think the Fed is done. They
seem to be on hold for now."
    The Treasury will sell $32 billion in seven-year government
notes at 1 p.m. (1800 GMT) on Tuesday.

February 25 Monday 3:42PM New York / 2042 GMT
                               Price                  
 US T BONDS MAR9               146-4/32     -9/32     
 10YR TNotes MAR9              122-8/256    -4/32     
                               Price        Current   Net
                                            Yield %   Change
                                                      (bps)
 Three-month bills             2.4          2.4474    -0.003
 Six-month bills               2.4475       2.5117    0.000
 Two-year note                 99-250/256   2.512     0.021
 Three-year note               100-16/256   2.4779    0.019
 Five-year note                100-16/256   2.4862    0.018
 Seven-year note               100-88/256   2.5703    0.017
 10-year note                  99-148/256   2.6734    0.018
 30-year bond                  99-72/256    3.0367    0.016
         YIELD CURVE           Last (bps)   Net       
                                            Change    
                                            (bps)     
 10-year vs 2-year yield       16.00        0.55      
 30-year vs 5-year yield       55.00        0.60      
   DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS                                
                               Last (bps)   Net       
                                            Change    
                                            (bps)     
 U.S. 2-year dollar swap         8.75        -0.50    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 3-year dollar swap         7.00         0.00    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 5-year dollar swap         5.00        -0.75    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 10-year dollar swap        0.50        -0.50    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 30-year dollar swap      -20.50        -0.50    
 spread                                               
 
    

 (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Andrea Ricci and
Richard Chang)
