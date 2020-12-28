Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Bonds News

TREASURIES-U.S. yields cling to gains after stimulus bill signed

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

    * U.S. 2-year, 5-year note auctions show lackluster results
    * U.S. yield curve steepens, hits widest in 3 years last
    NEW YORK, Dec 28 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields edged
higher on Monday in a holiday-shortened week, as risk appetite
rose with shares on Wall Street hitting record highs again after
President Donald Trump signed into law overnight an additional
coronavirus relief package.
    Financial markets were closed on Friday for Christmas day.
    U.S. yields have since come off their morning highs,
however, with trading volume peaking a few hours ago.
    The yield curve steepened slightly on Monday, in line with
the upbeat mood overall, with the bill signing news adding to
positive developments around the world in the last few days that
included COVID-19 vaccine rollouts and a Brexit trade deal. 
    On Sunday, Trump signed a $2.3 trillion pandemic aid and
spending package, retreating from his threat to block the bill.
Democrats in the U.S. Congress on Monday will try to push
through expanded $2,000 pandemic relief payments for Americans,
which Trump had pushed for after the legislation was approved.

    "It's very quiet, volumes are light," said Justin Lederer,
rates strategist, at Cantor Fitzgerald in New York. "The front
end is going to be anchored here. We are going to hold these
ranges in the near term."
    The U.S. two-year note auction was underwhelming, with
analysts attributing the outcome to thin conditions as well as
the increased auction size. The high yield was at 0.137%, a
little higher than the expected or "when-issued" level of 0.135%
at the bid deadline, suggesting investors want a bit more yield
to hold the paper.
    There were $142.3 billion in bids for a 2.45 bid-to-cover
ratio, a gauge of demand, lower than the 2.71 in November, and
the last month and the 2.56 average.
    In afternoon trading, U.S. benchmark 10-year yields
 was little changed at 0.934% from 0.93% late on
Thursday.
    Cantor's Lederer said a 1% yield on the 10-year is unlikely
to happen this week given that all the positive news such as
Brexit and the stimulus are out of the way.
    "I am not really sure what would take us to 1%. I think we
hold at these levels," he added.
    U.S. 30-year yields climbed to 1.670% from
Thursday's 1.666%.
    On the front end of the curve, U.S. two-year yields inched
up to 0.125% from 0.121% on Thursday.
    The yield curve steepened, with the spread between the
two-year and 10-year notes at 80.8 basis points.
Last week, that curve hit its widest in more than three years.
    Breakeven rates on 10-year TIPS, which measure
expected annual inflation for the next 10 years, were last at
1.967%, little changed from 1.968% on Thursday.    
    The Treasury's $59-billion U.S. 5-year auction on Monday,
meanwhile, was lackluster, with the high yield of 0.394%
stopping above the expected rate at the bid deadline. Action
Economics said it is one of the highest rates since March.
    There were $141.1 billion in bids for a 2.39 bid-to-cover
ratio, from 2.38 in November, but below the 2.48 average.

    
      December 28 Monday 2:57PM New York / 1957 GMT
                               Price        Current   Net
                                            Yield %   Change
                                                      (bps)
 Three-month bills             0.0925       0.0938    0.005
 Six-month bills               0.1025       0.104     0.005
 Two-year note                 100          0.125     0.004
 Three-year note               99-220/256   0.1726    0.003
 Five-year note                100-12/256   0.3654    0.000
 Seven-year note               99-216/256   0.6481    0.000
 10-year note                  99-116/256   0.9331    0.003
 20-year bond                  98-132/256   1.4613    0.002
 30-year bond                  98-248/256   1.6689    0.003
                                                      
   DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS                                
                               Last (bps)   Net       
                                            Change    
                                            (bps)     
 U.S. 2-year dollar swap         8.25         0.25    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 3-year dollar swap         7.75         0.25    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 5-year dollar swap         8.00         0.00    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 10-year dollar swap        1.00         0.25    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 30-year dollar swap      -25.25         0.75    
 spread (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Jonathan
Oatis and Nick Zieminski)
