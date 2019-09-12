TREASURIES-U.S. yields decline, tracking Europe, after ECB eases policy

* ECB cuts rates, restarts quantitative easing * U.S. core CPI rises, but Fed still expected to ease * Mnuchin: govt seriously considering 50-year bond issue next year (Adds new comment, U.S. inflation data, Mnuchin's comments on ultra-long bonds, Treasury data table, updates prices) By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss NEW YORK, Sept 12 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields fell across the board on Thursday, in line with the European bond market, after the European Central Bank cut interest rates to a record low and said it would restart asset purchases to boost its slumping economy. U.S. 2-year and 10-year yields pulled back from five-week highs hit early in the global session, while 30-year yields slid from four-week peaks. In Europe, Germany's 10-year bond yield tumbled to -0.64% while 30-year debt fell almost 20 basis points at one point. Italian 10-year bond yields hit a record low of 0.782%. The ECB on Thursday cut its deposit rate to an all-time low of -0.5% from -0.4% and will restart bond purchases of 20 billion euros a month from November, it said in a statement. "They delivered pretty much the consensus expectation," said Subadra Rajappa, head of U.S. rates strategy, at TD Securities in New York. "There was debate whether they would introduce quantitative easing, but they pretty much delivered a dovish message. That's what is kind of leading the rally in bonds here." The ECB action overshadowed a stronger-than-expected U.S. core inflation number, which posted the largest annual gain in a year. The consumer price index excluding the volatile food and energy components gained 0.3% for a third straight month. The inflation report, however, should not prevent the Federal Reserve from raising interest rates later this month. But Andrew Hunter, senior U.S. economist, at Capital Economics in London said the inflation data provides "further reason to believe market expectations of significant further easing will ultimately be disappointed." In mid-morning trading, U.S. benchmark 10-year note yields fell to 1.721% from 1.733% late on Wednesday. Yields on 30-year bonds were also lower at 2.195% from 2.208% on Wednesday. U.S. two-year yields were little changed at 1.672% . U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Wednesday reiterated that the government is seriously considering issuing a 50-year bond next year. Andre Severino, global head of fixed Income at Nikko Asset Management in London, said he is in favor of ultra-long bonds. "If there's ever a market to launch those, this is the time. From the government's perspective, it makes a lot of sense," said Severino. "If there's infrastructure projects that need to be done, I think these are very attractive rates to finance those projects. And given the debt profile of the U.S., I think there would be tremendous demand for ultra-long bonds." Later on Thursday, the Treasury will sell $16.0 billion in 30-year bonds in an auction. September 12 Thursday 9:51AM New York / 1351 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 1.915 1.9563 -0.006 Six-month bills 1.83 1.8778 -0.005 Two-year note 99-172/256 1.6704 0.000 Three-year note 99-176/256 1.6072 -0.003 Five-year note 98-104/256 1.5851 -0.007 Seven-year note 98-36/256 1.6588 -0.014 10-year note 99-40/256 1.7178 -0.015 30-year bond 101-72/256 2.1914 -0.017 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap -1.50 0.00 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap -3.75 0.50 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap -7.00 0.00 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -12.00 0.00 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -42.50 -0.25 spread (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky and Chizu Nomiyama)