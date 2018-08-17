TREASURIES-U.S. yields dip as risk aversion rises on Turkey worries

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss NEW YORK, Aug 17 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields fell on Friday, as risk aversion worsened after the Turkish lira weakened again following warnings of further U.S. tariffs, reigniting worries about an emerging market currency crisis. Yields on U.S. 30-year bonds fell to four-week lows, further flattening the yield curve. Late on Thursday, the United States warned Turkey to expect more economic sanctions unless it hands over detained American pastor Andrew Brunson, as relations between the two countries took a further turn for the worse. The yield spread between U.S. 5-year notes and U.S. 30-year bonds tightened to 27.4 basis points, while the gap between U.S. 2-year and U.S. 10-year notes also shrank to 23.4 basis points. Among other things, a flatter yield curve reflects diminished risk appetite amid global tension. "Judging by the lira's performance, it appeared Turkey had calmed currency trader concerns before its markets shutter for an annual August break next week," said Jim Vogel, interest rate strategist at FTN Financial in Memphis, Tennessee. "But renewed U.S. threats late yesterday turned emerging market risk into a game of 'chicken'." Following threats of more sanctions, the Turkish lira fell 5.2 percent against the U.S. dollar to 16 U.S. cents. Other emerging market currencies fell as well on Friday, including the South African rand, the Mexican peso and the Russian ruble. The MSCI Emerging Market Currency Index has dropped 5.2 percent since the beginning of the year. Also exacerbating matters for Treasuries, China's equities fell another 1.4 percent to end the week, on concern over a potential slowdown in the world's second largest economy. In mid-morning trading, U.S. 10-year yields fell to 2.847 percent, down from Thursday's 2.871 percent. U.S. 30-year yields were down at 3.004 percent, from 3.032 percent late Thursday. Earlier in the session, 30-year yields fell as low 3.003 percent, the weakest in four weeks. On the front end of the curve, U.S. 2-year yields fell to 2.608 percent from 2.620 percent on Thursday. U.S. data showing a decline in the University of Michigan's preliminary consumer sentiment index for the month of August to 95.3 also added to the rally in Treasuries. August 16 Thursday 2:48AM New York / 648 GMT Price US T BONDS SEP8 144-13/32 -0-11/32 10YR TNotes SEP8 120-64/256 -0-48/25 6 Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 2.04 2.0789 0.010 Six-month bills 2.1875 2.2425 0.013 Two-year note 100 2.6246 0.021 Three-year note 100-40/256 2.6953 0.021 Five-year note 100-2/256 2.7481 0.024 Seven-year note 100-84/256 2.8226 0.026 10-year note 99-252/256 2.8768 0.026 30-year bond 99-48/256 3.0415 0.018 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 19.00 -0.25 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 16.75 0.00 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 13.25 -0.25 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 6.00 -0.25 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -7.75 -0.25 spread (Editing by Bernadette Baum)