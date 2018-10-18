TREASURIES-U.S. yields dip as stock losses offset rate-hike worries

* FOMC Sept minutes hint at further U.S. rate increases * Draghi's warning, Mnuchin pullout from summit weigh * U.S. Treasury to sell $5 bln 30-year TIPS at 1 p.m. * U.S. to sell $108 bln in fixed-rate debt next week (Updates market action, adds quote) By Richard Leong NEW YORK, Oct 18 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields edged lower on Thursday as safe-haven demand fueled by more losses on Wall Street mitigated selling tied to worries about further interest rate increases from the Federal Reserve. Jitters about more Fed rate hikes propelled the 10-year yield to a one-week high and spurred selling in short-term rate futures, raising borrowing costs in money markets. "While there were no surprises, this was a reaffirmation of the hawkish rhetoric from Fed officials we have been hearing the past several weeks," said Subadra Rajappa, head of U.S. rates strategy at SG Corporate & Investment Banking in New York. On Wednesday, the Fed released the minutes from its Sept. 25-26 policy meeting, when central bank officials agreed to increase borrowing costs by a quarter point to 2.00-2.25 percent. The minutes suggested they assessed the pace of economic growth might be strong enough to raise rates more than what some traders had thought. An initial rise in Treasury yields on Thursday faded as more than 1 percent drops in major U.S. stock indexes accelerated on rate-hike worries and disappointing earnings from several industrial companies. A warning from European Central Bank President Mario Draghi about undermining the European Union's budget rules and U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin's withdrawal from an investment summit in Saudi Arabia next week also weighed on investor sentiments toward holding risky assets, analysts said. Fed policy-makers' view was supported by data on Thursday that showed the number of Americans on jobless rolls fell to levels last seen in 1973, suggesting a further tightening in the labor market. Shortly before 12:30 p.m. (1630 GMT), the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield was 3.181 percent, 0.6 basis point lower than late Wednesday. It reached a one-week peak of 3.179 percent earlier Thursday, which was below a 7-1/2 year peak of 3.261 percent reached last week. The 30-year yield was 3.360 percent, up marginally from late Wednesday. The Dow and S&P 500 were down 1.10 percent and 1.31 percent, respectively. On the supply front, the Treasury Department will sell a combined $108 billion in two-year, five-year and seven-year fixed-rate government debt supply next week. At 1 p.m. (1300 GMT), the Treasury is scheduled to sell $5 billion in 30-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities . October 18 Thursday 12:13PM EDT/ 1613 GMT Price US T BONDS DEC8 138-8/32 0-3/32 10YR TNotes DEC8 118-40/256 0-28/256 Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 2.2675 2.3121 0.002 Six-month bills 2.405 2.4682 0.002 Two-year note 99-196/256 2.8741 -0.008 Three-year note 99-196/256 2.9574 -0.014 Five-year note 99-82/256 3.0237 -0.017 Seven-year note 99-80/256 3.1106 -0.015 10-year note 97-132/256 3.171 -0.008 30-year bond 93-112/256 3.3495 0.003 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 22.00 2.00 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 19.75 2.00 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 15.00 2.00 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 6.50 0.75 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -8.50 0.00 spread (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Dan Grebler)