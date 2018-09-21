TREASURIES-U.S. yields dip, tracking Europe, as Brexit talks stumble

* U.S. 2-year yield hits 10-year high * Focus on FOMC next week * Brexit unresolved as UK, EU at impasse (Adds comment, updates prices) By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss NEW YORK, Sept 21 (Reuters) - U.S. long-dated Treasury yields slipped on Friday, in tandem with those in Europe, as negotiations over Britain's exit from the European Union appeared to stall. U.S. 2-year yields, however, remained unaffected by global factors as they hit a fresh 10-year high in the run-up to an expected rate increase at next week's Federal Reserve monetary policy meeting. Yields have been on an uptrend the last few weeks after data showed U.S. wages spiking last month, elevating concerns about inflation, and boosting expectations the Fed could raise rates a few more times this year and in 2019. Britain's exit from the European Union, known as Brexit, has caught investors' attention, after British Prime Minister Theresa May on Friday delivered a critical assessment of negotiations with the EU. May said she will not break up her country or disrespect the result of the referendum that voted to leave the European grouping, noting that no deal is better than a bad deal. "If the whole Brexit goes to hell, that would be bullish for Treasuries and could precipitate a whole risk-off trade," said Jerry Paul, senior vice president and fixed income portfolio manager at ICON Advisers in Denver. The British 10-year government bond yield fell to 1.548 percent from Thursday's 1.586 percent after May's comments, while Germany's 10-year yield was lower at 0.461 percent, from 0.479 percent the previous session. Treasury yields fell in sympathy, with U.S. 10-year yields dipping to 3.068 percent in afternoon trading, from 3.078 percent late on Thursday. U.S. 30-year yields were at 3.204 percent, down from Thursday's 3.214 percent. U.S. 2-year yields, meanwhile, were at 2.808 percent , unchanged from Thursday's levels, after earlier touching a more than 10-year high at 2.825 percent. The Brexit situation has become a distraction to a Treasury market that is bracing for further rate increases from the Fed, which meets next week. "A 25-basis point hike has been priced in for months, so no surprises there," said Action Economics in its blog. "Of more importance will be the dot plot and forward guidance, both of which are likely to support a continuation of gradual policy normalization." Fed officials' median projection on the number of rate increases is commonly referred to as its dot-plot. Action Economics said based on growth and inflation numbers, the dot plot median should still hold at four rate hikes this year and three in 2019. Fed funds futures are pricing in a roughly 80 percent chance for a tightening at the December meeting, with implied rates showing a 50-50 probability of another hike as soon as the March 2019 Fed meeting, the research firm said. Next week is heavy on U.S. economic data, which along with the Fed's rate decision, could prove to be crucial in determining the path for interest rates this year and in 2019. September 21 Friday 3:33PM New York / 1933 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 2.1325 2.1733 0.004 Six-month bills 2.3175 2.3769 0.005 Two-year note 99-170/256 2.8041 -0.004 Three-year note 99-154/256 2.8906 -0.008 Five-year note 99-20/256 2.9519 -0.010 Seven-year note 98-72/256 3.0265 -0.013 10-year note 98-96/256 3.0665 -0.012 30-year bond 96-20/256 3.2048 -0.009 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 17.50 -0.50 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 15.25 -0.25 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 12.25 0.00 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 6.00 -0.25 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -6.75 -0.25 spread (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Dan Grebler and Susan Thomas)