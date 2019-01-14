TREASURIES-U.S. yields drift higher as equities cut losses

* Trump not declaring national emergency amid shutdown * Treasury prices rise earlier on poor Chinese, euro zone data * No real issues in shutdown except those from politicians-analyst (Recasts, adds comment, updates prices) By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss NEW YORK, Jan 14 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields turned higher on Monday, after trading mostly lower, as risk sentiment improved after President Donald Trump said he was not looking to declare a national emergency amid a partial government shutdown. Earlier in the session, yields on U.S. 10-year and 2-year notes fell to one-week lows, after poor Chinese and European data. "Risk sentiment has been recovering all morning and to a certain extent equities have been retracing some of their losses," said Gennadiy Goldberg, U.S. rates strategist at TD Securities in New York. "This could be related to headlines that Trump is not looking to declare a national emergency," he added. Investors less concerned about risk find other assets more attractive compared to the safety of Treasury securities. The U.S. government shutdown dragged on for a 24th straight day over an impasse on building Trump's border wall that he said is meant to protect the country against illegal immigrants and drugs. Trump can declare a national emergency because of the shutdown but on Monday he said he is not looking to do that. Still the shutdown has caused worry for many investors. "As the U.S. government partial shutdown lengthens, prospects for market relief at its eventual conclusions are now dimmer," said Jim Vogel, interest rates strategist at FTN Financial in Memphis, Tennessee. "The more circular the arguments became last week, the clearer it became that the fight is about who is going to give in and why. Investors don't see real issues at stake other than those of opposing politicians." In midday trading, U.S. 10-year note yields rose to 2.706 percent, up from 2.699 percent late on Friday. U.S. 30-year bond yields, were also up at 3.053 percent , from 3.036 percent on Friday. On the short end of the curve, U.S. 2-year yields were still slightly down on the day at 2.538 percent, compared with Friday's 2.545 percent. Treasury yields fell earlier in the session after data from China showed imports fell 7.6 percent year-on-year in December, compared with market forecasts for a 5 percent rise. Exports dropped 4.4 percent, compared with expectations for a 3 percent gain. That started a sell-off in stocks. Euro zone data also disappointed on Monday, as the region's industrial output fell in November by more than expected, dropping 1.7 percent after a modest, downwardly revised 0.1 percent increase in October and a 0.6 percent drop in September. The European data was consistent with reports that raised concerns about the region's growth in the final quarter of the year. Germany's 10-year government bond yield, the euro zone benchmark, earlier slid after the euro zone data, but was last up at 0.234 percent, from Friday's close of 0.232 percent. January 14 Monday 12:34PM New York / 1734 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 2.375 2.4217 -0.002 Six-month bills 2.445 2.5091 0.000 Two-year note 99-238/256 2.5367 -0.008 Three-year note 99-246/256 2.5136 -0.002 Five-year note 100-116/256 2.5271 0.002 Seven-year note 100-48/256 2.5953 0.001 10-year note 103-152/256 2.706 0.007 30-year bond 106-80/256 3.051 0.015 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 16.25 1.25 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 12.50 1.50 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 9.00 0.75 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 2.50 0.50 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -19.75 -0.25 spread (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-DreyfussEditing by Susan Thomas and Cynthia Osterman)