August 14, 2018 / 2:48 PM / Updated an hour ago

TREASURIES-U.S. yields drift higher as risk sentiment improves

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

    By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
    NEW YORK, Aug 14 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields edged
higher on Tuesday, tracking the European bond market, as global
sentiment improved after equities worldwide stabilized and the
Turkish lira came off its recent lows.
    U.S. yields also rose for a second straight session after
falling to four-week lows early on Monday.
    "The Treasury market is reacting to recovering global risk,"
said Gennadiy Goldberg, senior interest rates strategist at TD
Securities in New York.
    "We're still watching Turkey as we don't expect things to
get resolved overnight, so the market is cautious a little bit.
It doesn't seem like Treasuries are wholeheartedly buying into
that whole improvement story just yet," he added.
    In retaliation to trade moves by the United States,
President Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday that Turkey would
boycott electronic products from the United States.
The announcement had little impact on the U.S. stock market,
which traded higher on Tuesday.
    In Europe, bond markets were calmer as Germany's 10-year
yields inched higher.
    Concerns about the exposure of European banks to Turkey had
pushed up peripheral bond yields in recent days, but Italian,
Spanish and Portuguese 10-year yields fell on Tuesday.

    "The general consensus in the U.S. Treasury market on Turkey
is that there is limited impact for now unless there is some
sort of broader contagion in the euro zone," said TD's Goldberg.
"We will certainly follow core rates in Europe."
    In morning trading, U.S. 10-year yields were up at 2.884
percent, from 2.877 percent late on Monday.
    U.S. 30-year yields were also slightly higher at 3.048
percent from Monday's 3.045 percent.
    On the front end of the curve, U.S. 2-year yields inched up
to 2.628 percent from 2.612 percent on Monday.
    Jim Vogel, interest rate strategist at FTN Financial in
Memphis, Tennessee, said the retracement in U.S. yields since
last Thursday has been less than 30 percent on the long end of
the curve and about 40 percent in intermediates for U.S.
Treasuries and high-grade European sovereigns.
    He added that if the long-end retracement reaches 50 percent
by Wednesday, that would put 10-year Treasury yields at around
2.92 percent. A 75 percent retracement in U.S. 5-year yields
would be at 2.79 percent.
    
      August 14 Tuesday 10:33AM New York / 1433 GMT
                               Price                  
 US T BONDS SEP8               144-4/32     -0-6/32   
 10YR TNotes SEP8              120-36/256   -0-28/25  
                                            6         
                               Price        Current   Net
                                            Yield %   Change
                                                      (bps)
 Three-month bills             2.035        2.0741    0.000
 Six-month bills               2.18         2.2349    0.003
 Two-year note                 99-254/256   2.6288    0.017
 Three-year note               100-32/256   2.7063    0.016
 Five-year note                99-240/256   2.7634    0.017
 Seven-year note               100-60/256   2.8375    0.018
 10-year note                  99-224/256   2.8895    0.012
 30-year bond                  98-244/256   3.0535    0.008
                                                      
   DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS                                
                               Last (bps)   Net       
                                            Change    
                                            (bps)     
 U.S. 2-year dollar swap        19.25         1.25    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 3-year dollar swap        16.75         1.00    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 5-year dollar swap        13.25         0.50    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 10-year dollar swap        6.25         0.50    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 30-year dollar swap       -7.25         0.50    
 spread                                               
 
 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Dan Grebler)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
