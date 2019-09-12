TREASURIES-U.S. yields drop after ECB cuts rates, announces stimulus

NEW YORK, Sept 12 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields fell across the board on Thursday, in line with the European bond market, after the European Central Bank cut interest rates to a record low and said it would restart asset purchases to boost its slumping economy.

The ECB cut its deposit rate to an all-time low of -0.5% from -0.4% and will restart bond purchases of 20 billion euros a month from November, it said in a statement.

In early morning trading, U.S. benchmark 10-year note yields fell to 1.681% from 1.733% late on Wednesday.

Yields on 30-year bonds were also lower at 2.149% from 2.208% on Wednesday. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)