TREASURIES-U.S. yields drop after Trump stops stimulus talks

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

    * Trump halts coronavirus-related stimulus talks
    * Yields fall across the board

    NEW YORK, Oct 6 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields dropped
from four-month peaks after President Donald Trump on Tuesday
called off negotiations with Democratic lawmakers on a
coronavirus relief stimulus package until after the Nov. 3
election.
    In an about-face from his administration's stance of
committing to a stimulus package before the election, Trump
accused House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi of not
negotiating in good faith.
    U.S. yields dropped across the board.
    In afternoon trading, U.S. 10-year yields
dropped to 0.738%, from 0.762% late on Monday, after earlier
rising to 0.792%, the highest level since June.
    Yields on U.S. 30-year bonds were at 1.536%,
down from 1.567% on Monday. Earlier, 30-year yields climbed to a
four-month peak of 1.61%.
    
      October 6 Tuesday 3:13PM New York / 1913 GMT Price        Current   Net
                                            Yield %   Change
                                                      (bps)
 Three-month bills             0.0975       0.0989    0.000
 Six-month bills               0.11         0.1116    -0.002
 Two-year note                 99-245/256   0.1467    0.002
 Three-year note               99-212/256   0.1837    -0.002
 Five-year note                99-174/256   0.3149    -0.009
 Seven-year note               99           0.5211    -0.016
 10-year note                  98-224/256   0.7436    -0.018
 20-year bond                  96-208/256   1.3078    -0.024
 30-year bond                  96-32/256    1.5373    -0.030
                                                      
   DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS                                
                               Last (bps)   Net       
                                            Change    
                                            (bps)     
 U.S. 2-year dollar swap         8.25         0.25    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 3-year dollar swap         7.50         0.25    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 5-year dollar swap         7.00         0.50    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 10-year dollar swap        2.25         0.75    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 30-year dollar swap      -36.75         0.75    
 spread (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
Editing by Nick Zieminski and Will Dunham)
