TREASURIES-U.S. yields drop as anxious investors flock to bonds

* Mnuchin's call to banks raise concerns about financial system * U.S. 2-year yield records biggest daily drop since May * U.S. sells $40 bln in 2-year notes to soft demand * U.S. bond market closes early before Christmas (Updates market action, adds quote) By Richard Leong NEW YORK, Dec 24 (Reuters) - Yields on 10-year U.S. Treasury notes slipped on Monday to eight-month lows as investors, unsettled by dramatic stock market losses and further U.S. interest rate increases, piled more money into low-risk government debt. Two-year yields dropped the most in one day since May, to the lowest level since July, as traders reduced expectations the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates further in 2019. Trading volume was light ahead of Tuesday's Christmas holiday. The U.S. bond market shut early at 2 p.m. EST (1900 GMT) and will stay closed on Tuesday. A partial U.S. government shutdown that began on Saturday heightened anxiety among traders and fund managers and likely will stoke demand for this week's $113 billion of coupon-bearing Treasuries, analysts said. "It doesn't help things at all," Mike Lorizio, head of Treasuries and agencies trading at Manulife Asset Management, said of the government shutdown. "We are seeing a classic flight-to-quality move into Treasuries." Mick Mulvaney, the White House budget director and acting chief of staff, said on Sunday the partial federal government shutdown could continue into January as Democratic lawmakers and President Donald Trump hit an impasse over the latter's demand for funding for a border wall. Analysts said other developments in Washington have eroded investor confidence in stocks and other risky assets. News that Trump privately discussed the possibility of firing Fed Chairman Jerome Powell and the surprise resignation of Defense Secretary Jim Mattis also have roiled financial markets. Trump continued his criticism of the Fed. On Monday, he said in a tweet, "The only problem the economy has is the Fed." U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin spoke on Sunday with the heads of the six biggest U.S. banks to confirm they have enough cash to lend following the biggest weekly drop of the benchmark S&P 500 index since the Great Depression. Mnuchin's call caused confusion, instead of soothing financial markets as intended, analysts said. "That begs the question is there something going on?" said Chris Ahrens, chief market strategist at First Empire Securities. "The perception of (Mnuchin's call) is not helpful." The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield was down more than 5 basis points at 2.7365 percent after touching 2.7330 percent, which was the lowest since April 2, Refinitiv data showed. The two-year yield declined 8 basis points for its steepest daily fall since May 29. It hit 2.5470 percent, the lowest since July 9. The gap between two-year and 10-year yields narrowed to 8.9 basis points, the tightest level in over a decade, before bouncing back to 17.7 basis points, the widest in three weeks. The Treasury sold $40 billion in two-year notes to soft investor demand due to that maturity's drop in yield in recent weeks. The Treasury will auction $41 billion of five-year debt on Wednesday and $32 billion in seven-year securities on Thursday. December 24 Monday 2:16PM New York / 1916 GMT Price US T BONDS MAR9 145-23/32 29/32 10YR TNotes MAR9 121-136/256 16/32 Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 2.3425 2.3882 0.002 Six-month bills 2.4425 2.5064 -0.029 Two-year note 100-90/256 2.5614 -0.082 Three-year note 100-52/256 2.5534 -0.075 Five-year note 101-100/256 2.5725 -0.069 Seven-year note 101-96/256 2.6562 -0.062 10-year note 103-88/256 2.7365 -0.056 30-year bond 107-100/256 2.9987 -0.028 YIELD CURVE Last (bps) Net Change (bps) 10-year vs 2-year yield 17.70 3.00 30-year vs 5-year yield 41.00 2.35 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 15.00 1.50 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 10.25 -0.25 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 7.75 -1.00 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 2.00 -1.50 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -14.50 -1.50 spread (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by Bill Trott and Jonathan Oatis)