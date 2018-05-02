TREASURIES-U.S. yields edge higher after ADP private-sector jobs report

NEW YORK, May 2 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields held their gains on Wednesday after data showed that U.S. private-sector payrolls for April came roughly in line with market forecasts, further boosting expectations for an interest rate hike in June.

Payrolls processor ADP said U.S. private sector employment grew by 204,000 last month, slightly exceeding expectations of 200,000 jobs.

U.S. 10-year yields were up at 2.9925 percent after the data, from 2.9888 percent before the number’s release.

U.S. 30-year yields also increased to 3.1535 percent , from 3.1526 percent before the data.