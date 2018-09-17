Bonds News
TREASURIES-U.S. yields edge higher, but off peaks; global uncertainty weighs

Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

    * Investors take advantage of depressed bond prices, buy back debt
back debt
    * Global trade issues remain a concern
    * White House's Kudlow says U.S. ready to talk to China on
trade
    * Trump to announce China tariffs after market close
-Bloomberg
    * Market continues to price in multiple hikes in 2018, 2019

    NEW YORK, Sept 17 (Reuters) - U.S. long-term Treasury yields
inched up on Monday but came off four-month highs as investors
returned to buy government debt after key technical levels were
hit as global trade uncertainty  persisted.
    Earlier in the session, yields on 10-year notes touched
3.022 percent, the highest since late May. U.S. 30-year yields
also hit a four-month peak of 3.159 percent, while 2-year yields
soared to 2.799 percent, the strongest level in 10 years.
    Yields subsequently slipped from their highs and at one
point traded lower on the day.
    "A four-month high, a 3 percent yield: that brought in some
buyers," said Kim Rupert, managing director of global fixed
income at Action Economics in San Francisco.
    "That 3 percent yield on the 10-year has been a tough nut to
crack and that's still the case and there's still enough global
uncertainty, especially with trade issues," she added.
    White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said on Monday the
United States is ready to negotiate a trade deal with China
whenever Beijing is prepared for serious talks that will reduce
tariffs and eliminate non-tariff trade barriers.
    But China's economic reforms were moving in the wrong
direction, he noted, and the United States would soon announce
tariffs on an additional $200 billion worth of Chinese goods,
Kudlow said at the Economic Club of New York.
    President Donald Trump said later that he will announce his
latest plan on China's tariffs after the market closes,
according to a Bloomberg reporter on Twitter.
    In afternoon trading, U.S. 10-year yields were last at 2.992
 percent, from 2.994 percent late on Friday.
    U.S. 30-year yields were at 3.135 percent, from
Friday's 3.132 percent.
    On the short end, U.S. 2-year yields last traded at 2.782
percent, unchanged from Friday.
    Yields had risen earlier on Monday amid growing expectations
the Federal Reserve could raise interest rates a few more times
this year after recent data showed wages spiking last month,
elevating concerns about inflation.
    Data showed U.S. wages in August posted their largest annual
increase in more than nine years, rising 0.4 percent and lifting
the annual increase in wages to 2.9 percent in August, the
largest gain since June 2009.
    The Fed's recent rhetoric has also turned hawkish, analysts
said.
    "We've been tracking a nuanced shift in Fed communication
where FOMC (Federal Open Market Committee) members who
previously leaned dovish in their communication are growing some
talons and are not only signaling hawkish intentions, but
knowingly doing so without an anticipation of upside inflation
risk," said BMO Capital Markets in a research note on Monday.
    
 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
Editing by Susan Thomas and Dan Grebler)
