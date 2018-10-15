TREASURIES-U.S. yields edge up as retail sales rise less than forecast

* U.S. retail sales rise 0.1 pct in September, less than expected * Rising bond supply seen bearish for Treasuries market (Updates market action, adds quote) By Richard Leong NEW YORK, Oct 15 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose slightly on Monday as the outlook for a solid U.S. economy was tempered by weaker-than-expected data on domestic retail sales and volatility in the stock market stemming from worries about rising borrowing costs. Rising loan rates, which make it more costly for consumers to buy a car or home and for companies to finance their debt, have spurred concerns about the durability of the economic expansion, and whether the Federal Reserve may consider stopping raising interest rates after 2018, analysts said. Still, some fund managers believe Treasury yields could test higher levels before year-end as the economic fundamentals have been buoyed by the massive tax cut enacted last December. Last week, the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield reached 3.261 percent, which was last seen in May 2011, while the 30-year yield hit a four-year peak at 3.446 percent. "This market selloff is far from over. The economy is still very strong," said Bryce Doty, senior portfolio manager at Sit Fixed Income Advisors LLC in Minneapolis. On Monday, the government said retail sales edged up 0.1 percent last month, which was below a 0.6 percent forecast among analysts polled by Reuters. The modest headline figure was mitigated by more upbeat details that suggest resilience in consumer spending. Doty reckoned the meager gain in store sales will likely accelerate into year-end due to holiday-related demand. Another long-term driver of U.S. yields is the growing government debt supply which is expected to increase in the coming decade to fund a rising federal deficit due to the tax cut and a deal to increase government spending. Investors picked up much of last week's $74 billion in Treasuries supply, but it is unclear whether their appetite for U.S. debt will persist as supply continues to grow. This week, the Treasury Department will debut a two-month bill issue on Tuesday and sell $5 billion in 30-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities on Thursday. Asset managers scaled back their bullish positions in 10-year Treasuries last week, while hedge funds reduced their bearish 10-year bond bets, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday. At 10:55 a.m. (1455 GMT), the yield on 10-year Treasury notes was up nearly 2 basis points at 3.158 percent, while the 30-year yield stepped up 2 basis points to 3.335 percent. Wall Street's three main indexes were mixed after opening lower. October 15 Monday 10:56AM EDT/ 1456 GMT Price US T BONDS DEC8 138-13/32 -0-10/32 10YR TNotes DEC8 118-56/256 -0-32/256 Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 2.2375 2.2808 0.010 Six-month bills 2.4 2.4624 0.020 Two-year note 99-204/256 2.8571 0.017 Three-year note 99-206/256 2.9435 0.016 Five-year note 99-98/256 3.0098 0.016 Seven-year note 99-96/256 3.1004 0.019 10-year note 97-164/256 3.1557 0.015 30-year bond 93-180/256 3.3347 0.019 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 19.25 1.00 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 16.75 0.50 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 12.25 0.25 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 4.25 0.25 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -10.75 -0.25 spread (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Andrea Ricci)