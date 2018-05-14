TREASURIES-U.S. yields edge up with Europe, curve stays flattest in a decade

* Rate comments from ECB, Fed officials lift bond yields * U.S. 2-year yield climb to highest since August 2007 (Updates market action, adds quote, table) By Richard Leong NEW YORK, May 14 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields notched higher on Monday, with the 10-year yield holding below 3 percent, moving in step with an increase in their European counterparts following comments from a European Central Bank official. ECB policy-maker and Bank of France governor Francois Villeroy de Galhau said the central bank could give fresh guidance on the timing its first interest rate increase as the end approaches of its 2.55 trillion euro bond purchase program. Remarks on further U.S. interest rate hikes from Cleveland Federal Reserve President Loretta Mester also lifted U.S. yields from their overnight lows, analysts said. "It's the Villeroy comment. Mester didn't help with her typically hawkish remarks," Stone & McCarthy Research Associates market strategist John Canavan said of the factors behind the uptick in U.S. yields. At 10:42 a.m. (1424 GMT), benchmark 10-year Treasury yield was over 2 basis points higher at 2.995 percent. The 10-year yield has traded in a tight range since hitting 3.035 percent 2-1/2 weeks ago, which was its highest level since January 2014, according to Reuters data. German 10-year yield reached 0.614 percent, a 2-1/2 week peak in the wake of Villeroy's comment. The U.S. two-year yield, which is more sensitive to traders' view on Fed policy, rose nearly 1 basis point to 2.547 percent after touching 2.552 percent, the highest since August 2008. Traders expect the U.S. central bank will raise key overnight borrowing costs at least two more times in 2018, with the next hike likely at its June 12-13 policy meeting. "June (rate hike) is pretty much baked in," Canavan said. "We are still expecting to see the Fed to tighten further into 2019." Traders' view of more rate hikes, together with weaker-than-expected data on jobs and inflation in April, has caused investors to increase their curve flattening positions, where they favor longer-dated Treasuries over shorter-dated issues, analysts said. The spread between five-year and 30-year Treasury yields was 27.2 basis points, roughly 1 basis point wider from late Friday. The gap had narrowed slightly below 26 basis points earlier Monday, which was the slimmest since July 2007, Tradeweb data showed. May 14 Monday 10:44AM EDT/ 1444 GMT Price US T BONDS JUN8 142-22/32 -0-14/32 10YR TNotes JUN8 119-64/256 -0-40/256 Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 1.875 1.9096 0.005 Six-month bills 2.005 2.0531 0.002 Two-year note 99-172/256 2.5474 0.008 Three-year note 99-200/256 2.7014 0.008 Five-year note 99-136/256 2.8519 0.014 Seven-year note 99-120/256 2.9599 0.020 10-year note 98-252/256 2.9933 0.022 30-year bond 99-252/256 3.1258 0.015 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 20.00 -2.00 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 15.00 -1.50 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 7.75 -1.00 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 2.25 -0.50 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -9.50 0.00 spread (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by Nick Zieminski)