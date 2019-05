NEW YORK, May 10 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields briefly added to their earlier decline on Friday with longer-dated yields approaching five-week lows as the government’s consumer price index increased 0.3% in April, less than the 0.4% increase analysts had forecast.

At 8:40 a.m. (1240 GMT), benchmark 10-year Treasury yields were 1.1 basis points lower at 2.446%. They fell to a five-week low at 2.424% on Thursday. (Reporting by Richard Leong)