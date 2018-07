NEW YORK, July 19 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields added to earlier gains on Thursday following a drop in domestic jobless claims to their lowest in over 48-1/2 years and a bigger-than-forecast increase in a gauge of U.S. Mid-Atlantic business activity from the Philadelphia Federal Reserve.

At 8:42 a.m. (1242 GMT), the yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes was 2.880 percent, up 1 basis point from late on Wednesday. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)