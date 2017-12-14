TREASURIES-U.S. yields extend rise after upbeat Nov retail sales data

NEW YORK, Dec 14 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose early Thursday as a stronger-than-forecast increase in domestic retail sales in November supported the view of solid economic growth in the fourth quarter and further rate hikes from the Federal Reserve.

At 8:44 a.m. (1344 GMT), the yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes was 2.378 percent, up 2 basis points from late on Wednesday, while the two-year yield was 1.815 percent, up 3 basis points from late Wednesday, Reuters data showed.