TREASURIES-U.S. yields fall after Fed signals rate cuts this year

* Fed holds rates steady, but signals cuts this year * U.S. yields fall across the board * U.S. two-year yields slide to 2-week lows (Recasts, adds Fed statement, analyst comment, updates prices) By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss NEW YORK, June 19 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields turned lower on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve held interest rates steady, as expected, but flagged possible rate cuts of as much as half a percentage point later this year. U.S. yields hit session lows after the Fed decision, with those on two-year notes hitting two-week troughs, after trading higher all day. The U.S. central bank said it "will act as appropriate to sustain" the economic expansion as it approaches the 10-year mark and dropped a promise to be "patient" in adjusting rates. Nearly half its policymakers now show a willingness to lower borrowing costs over the next six months. "Looking at the economic data it would be a tough case to cut rates today. We’re still running at really low unemployment rates," said Chris Cordaro, chief investment officer at RegentAtlantic in New York. "The economy is starting to slow but it's not coming anywhere close to potentially dipping into a recession. It would be premature today to cut rates and even maybe in July." In afternoon trading, U.S. 10-year note yields fell to 2.045% from 2.058% late on Tuesday. Yields on U.S. 30-year bonds dropped to 2.551%, from 2.552% on Tuesday. At the short end of the curve, U.S. 2-year yields slid to two-week lows of 1.796% from Tuesday's 1.862%. They were last at 1.802%. June 19 Wednesday 2:25PM New York / 1825 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 2.1525 2.2003 -0.026 Six-month bills 2.1025 2.1605 -0.036 Two-year note 100-156/256 1.8046 -0.057 Three-year note 100-4/256 1.7446 -0.054 Five-year note 100-248/256 1.7943 -0.037 Seven-year note 101-100/256 1.9102 -0.023 10-year note 102-236/256 2.0474 -0.011 30-year bond 106-176/256 2.5538 0.002 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 2.50 -0.25 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 2.00 0.00 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap -1.50 0.00 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -6.50 -0.25 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -32.50 -0.25 spread (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Additonal reporting by David Randall; Editing by Nick Zieminski and James Dalgleish)