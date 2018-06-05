TREASURIES-U.S. yields fall as concerns about Italy flare

* Italy's new PM outlines budget-busting economic plan * Upcoming debt auctions, Fed meeting temper Treasuries buying By Richard Leong NEW YORK, June 5 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields fell on Tuesday as traders piled back into lower-risk government debt after Italy's new prime minister vowed to enact economic policies that could balloon the nation's already heavy debt load. Traders lightened their Italian bonds in favor of Treasuries and German Bunds as Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte's pledge for tax cuts and more welfare spending overshadowed encouraging business data on Italy and Spain, the euro zone's third- and fourth-largest economies. "The market is just following Italian spreads as a gauge, but it seems to be settling down here," said Dan Mulholland, head of Treasury trading at Credit Agricole in New York. At 9:24 a.m. (1324 GMT), the yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes was 2.917 percent, down 2 basis points from late on Monday. It reached a one-week high of 2.946 percent the prior session due to reduced fears about political turmoil in Italy and Spain. Ten-year German yield fell nearly 4 basis points to 0.383 percent. On the other hand, 10-year Italian yield jumped 18 basis points to 2.736 percent after hitting a one-week low of 2.509 percent on Monday. Daily trading volume has fallen following the record high level of bond futures transacted a week ago when traders rushed out their bearish bets against Treasuries on fears that Italy's anti-establishment parties would push the country to leave the euro zone. Tuesday's buying of Treasuries was tempered ahead of the Treasury Department's announcement of next week's government debt auctions and the Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting, analysts said. Interest rates futures implied traders saw a 92 percent chance the U.S. central bank would raise overnight borrowing costs by a quarter point to 1.75-2.00 percent next Wednesday, CME Group's FedWatch program showed. The Federal Open Market Committee, the Fed's policy-setting group, last increased short-term rates in March. June 5 Tuesday 9:20AM New York / 1320 GMT Price US T BONDS SEP8 143-20/32 12/32 10YR TNotes SEP8 119-176/256 6/32 Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 1.91 1.946 0.000 Six-month bills 2.07 2.121 -0.005 Two-year note 100 2.4999 -0.008 Three-year note 100-2/256 2.6219 -0.017 Five-year note 99-240/256 2.7634 -0.021 Seven-year note 100-8/256 2.87 -0.026 10-year note 99-168/256 2.9149 -0.022 30-year bond 101-48/256 3.0641 -0.019 YIELD CURVE Last (bps) Net Change (bps) 10-year vs 2-year yield 41.30 -0.90 30-year vs 5-year yield 30.00 1.05 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 25.75 0.00 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 21.75 1.00 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 13.25 0.25 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 5.50 -0.25 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -8.00 -0.50 spread (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by Susan Thomas)