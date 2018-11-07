TREASURIES-U.S. yields fall as elections split control of U.S. Congress

* Divided U.S. Congress seen capping growth, federal deficit * Record 30-year auction draws weakest demand in over 9 years * Traders await possible rate-hike clues from Federal Reserve * 'Stripping' of Treasuries hit all-time high in October (Updates market action, adds quote) By Richard Leong NEW YORK, Nov 7 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields fell on Wednesday as midterm elections for federal lawmakers divided control of the U.S. Congress between the two major political parties, leaving investors to assess its impact on government spending and borrowing in the coming year. As expected, the Democrats gained control of the House of Representatives, while Republicans increased their majority in the Senate. Analysts expect political gridlock that would hamper passage of major fiscal measures. "With gridlock, it reduces the likelihood of fiscal stimulus. That should reduce Treasury issuance and policy uncertainty," said Robert Tipp, chief investment strategist at PGIM Fixed Income in Newark, New Jersey. Still, U.S. legislators will face a growing federal deficit funded by more borrowing. The Treasury Department completed this week's $83 billion quarterly refunding with a record offering of $19 billion in 30-year bonds. This series of debt sales is expected to bring an additional $28.7 billion to federal coffers. The latest 30-year auction suffered its lowest demand since February 2009, as bond yields were stuck near session lows ahead of the 1 p.m. (1800 GMT) bidding deadline. The poor 30-year bond sale followed a strong showing for a record amount of 10-year notes sold on Tuesday. Still, the prospects for longer-dated Treasuries improved on the midterm election outcome, and government data that showed "stripping" activity reached an all-time high at $12.2 billion in October. The Treasury Department allows bond dealers to separate the interest and principal components of longer-dated government securities and to sell them to investors. Stripping activity is seen as a gauge on investor demand for longer-dated Treasuries. "The talk has been larger supply means higher yields, but we haven’t seen that," said Gene Tannuzzo, deputy global head of fixed income at Columbia Threadneedle in Minneapolis. "The long-end has held up quite well.” On the open market, the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield was down over 1 basis point at 3.204 percent. It traded as high as 3.250 percent earlier on Wednesday, just a shade below a 7-1/2 year peak of 3.261 percent reached nearly a month ago. Borrowing costs for the government and private sector will likely head higher as the Federal Reserve is expected to raise short-term interest rates and shrink its balance sheet more. Fed policymakers began a two-day meeting on Wednesday. They are expected to leave the U.S. central bank's benchmark overnight lending rate unchanged in a range between 2.00 percent and 2.25 percent. The futures market implied they will raise rates for a fourth time in 2018 at their Dec. 18-19 policy meeting. November 7 Wednesday 2:50PM New York / 1950 GMT Price US T BONDS DEC8 137-14/32 0/32 10YR TNotes DEC8 118 0/32 Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 2.31 2.3558 -0.010 Six-month bills 2.45 2.5152 -0.005 Two-year note 99-220/256 2.9485 0.016 Three-year note 99-152/256 3.0176 0.011 Five-year note 99-40/256 3.0589 0.009 Seven-year note 99-36/256 3.138 0.001 10-year note 99-72/256 3.2096 -0.005 30-year bond 92-56/256 3.4184 -0.008 YIELD CURVE Last (bps) Net Change (bps) 10-year vs 2-year yield 26.00 -3.55 30-year vs 5-year yield 35.90 -2.80 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 18.00 -0.75 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 15.25 -0.75 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 12.50 -0.75 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 5.50 -0.25 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -10.25 0.50 spread (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by David Gregorio and Dan Grebler)