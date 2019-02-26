TREASURIES-U.S. yields fall as Fed's Powell backs 'patient' stance

* Powell reaffirms "patient" policy stance despite solid economy * U.S. sells $32 bln 7-year notes to strong investor demand * U.S. housing starts tumble to lowest in over two years * U.S. consumer confidence rebounds in February (Updates market action, adds quote) By Richard Leong NEW YORK, Feb 26 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields fell on Tuesday as Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell stood by the central bank's "patient" stance before raising interest rates again, even as he expected solid economic growth in 2019. The decline in bond yields was also driven by strong investor demand for $32 billion of U.S. seven-year government debt, the final part of this week's $113 billion in coupon-bearing Treasury supply. "Patience means the Fed can take its time," said Mary Ann Hurley, vice president of fixed income at D.A. Davidson in Seattle. "I think the Fed is on hold for the rest of the year." Powell said before the Senate Banking Committee that "crosscurrents and conflicting signals" weakened the case for further rate increases and complicated an otherwise upbeat U.S. economic outlook. The Fed chairman will also appear before the House Financial Services Committee on Wednesday to wrap up his semi-annual testimony before Congress. Before Powell's Senate testimony, Treasury yields were lower on data that showed U.S. domestic housing starts dropped 11.2 percent in December to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.078 million units, their weakest pace since September 2016. The housing sector showed further weakness at the end of 2018. U.S. home prices across 20 cities appreciated at a 4.2 percent annual pace in December, the slowest since November 2014, according to Case-Shiller. At the same time, the Conference Board's index on U.S. consumer confidence rose strongly in February, rebounding from a decline due to market volatility and the government shutdown. The yield on U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury notes was down 3 basis points at 2.643 percent, which was at the lower end of its trading range in February. Two-year Treasury notes were 2.1 basis points lower at 2.486 percent. The flagging housing market was one of the worrisome spots for U.S. policy-makers who took a dovish turn late last year and signaled they would be patient before raising interest rates again. On the supply front, the U.S. Treasury Department's sale of $32 billion in a seven-year auction fetched a yield of 2.538 percent, which was the lowest yield at a seven-year auction since December 2007. Its bid-to-cover ratio was the strongest since last August. Investors this week are the most upbeat on owning longer-dated Treasuries in about 2-1/2 years, according to a survey released by J.P. Morgan. February 26 Tuesday 3:07PM New York / 2007 GMT Price US T BONDS MAR9 146-22/32 18/32 10YR TNotes MAR9 122-72/256 8/32 Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 2.41 2.4586 0.001 Six-month bills 2.455 2.5204 0.000 Two-year note 100-7/256 2.4859 -0.021 Three-year note 100-36/256 2.4504 -0.028 Five-year note 99-166/256 2.4501 -0.031 Seven-year note 100-144/256 2.5358 -0.034 10-year note 99-216/256 2.6429 -0.030 30-year bond 99-184/256 3.0143 -0.018 YIELD CURVE Last (bps) Net Change (bps) 10-year vs 2-year yield 15.50 -0.05 30-year vs 5-year yield 56.30 1.40 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 8.75 -0.50 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 6.50 -0.50 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 5.50 0.50 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 0.50 0.25 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -21.25 -0.75 spread (Reporting by Richard Leong, editing by G Crosse)