TREASURIES-U.S. yields fall as Fed's Powell reaffirms patience

* Powell reaffirms "patient" policy stance despite solid economy * U.S. to auction $32 bln 7-year notes at 1 p.m. EST * U.S. housing starts tumble to lowest in over two years * U.S. consumer confidence rebounds in February (Updates market action, adds quote) By Richard Leong NEW YORK, Feb 26 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields fell on Tuesday as Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell stood by the central bank's "patient" stance before raising interest rates again, even as he expected solid economic growth in 2019. The decline in bond yields was stalled by some selling among investors who were preparing for a sale of $32 billion worth of U.S. seven-year government debt at 1 p.m. EST (1800 GMT). "There is nothing here to suggest the Fed will move rates before mid-year at least," Omair Sharif, senior U.S. economist at Societe Generale in New York, said of Powell's prepared speech before the Senate Banking Committee. Powell said "crosscurrents and conflicting signals" weakened the case for further rate increases and complicated an otherwise upbeat U.S. economic outlook. The Fed chairman will also appear before the House Financial Services Committee on Wednesday to wrap up his semi-annual testimony before Congress. Before Powell's Senate testimony, Treasury yields fell to session lows on data that showed U.S. domestic housing starts dropped 11.2 percent in December to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.078 million units, their weakest pace since September 2016. The housing sector showed further weakness at the end of 2018. U.S. home prices across 20 cities appreciated at a 4.2 percent annual pace in December, the slowest since November 2014, according to Case-Shiller. At the same time, the Conference Board's index on U.S. consumer confidence rose strongly in February, rebounding from a decline due to market volatility and the government shutdown. At 12:28 p.m. EST, the yield on U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury notes was down 2.3 basis points at 2.650 percent. Two-year Treasury notes were 1.5 basis points lower at 2.492 percent. The flagging housing market was one of the worrisome spots for U.S. policy-makers who took a dovish turn late last year and signaled they would be patient before raising interest rates again. On the supply front, the U.S. Treasury Department's sale of $32 billion in seven-year government notes follows solid investor demand for Monday's auctions of two-year and five-year Treasuries. Investors this week are the most upbeat on owning longer-dated Treasuries in about 2-1/2 years, according to a survey released by J.P. Morgan. In "when-issue" activity, traders expected the seven-year issue to sell at a yield of 2.551 percent, which would be the lowest yield since December 2017, according to Tradeweb. Tuesday, Feb. 26 at 1228 EST (1728 GMT): Price US T BONDS MAR9 146-15/32 11/32 10YR TNotes MAR9 122-56/256 6/32 Price Current Net Yield Change (pct) (bps) Three-month bills 2.41 2.4586 0.001 Six-month bills 2.4525 2.5178 -0.002 Two-year note 100-4/256 2.492 -0.015 Three-year note 100-30/256 2.4586 -0.019 Five-year note 99-158/256 2.4568 -0.024 Seven-year note 100-132/256 2.5432 -0.027 10-year note 99-200/256 2.6501 -0.023 30-year bond 99-136/256 3.0239 -0.008 YIELD CURVE Last (bps) Net Change (bps) 10-year vs 2-year yield 15.60 0.05 30-year vs 5-year yield 56.60 1.70 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 8.50 -0.75 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 6.25 -0.75 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 5.25 0.25 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 0.25 0.00 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -21.75 -1.25 spread (Reporting by Richard Leong, editing by G Crosse)