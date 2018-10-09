TREASURIES-U.S. yields fall as sell-off takes a breather

* Markets pause sell-off, digests week ahead * U.S. Treasury auctions seen limiting downside in yields * U.S. ambassador to UN Haley resigning; little market impact * Fed's Kaplan says jump in yields suggests 'conflicting' factors (Adds comment, auction details, updates prices) By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss NEW YORK, Oct 9 (Reuters) - U.S. long-dated Treasury yields fell on Tuesday in choppy trading, as investors took a respite from selling bonds that took rates to multi-year highs following recent economic data and on interest rate prospects over the next year and a half. The bond market was closed on Monday for the Columbus Day holiday. Benchmark U.S. 10-year yields earlier touched a 7-1/2-year peak, while those on 30-year bonds hit a more than four-year high. Yields on 7-year notes rose as well, climbing to their highest in more than eight years. The surge in yields, however, took a step back on Tuesday. "After hitting highs overnight in yields, it was basically a straight drive for buyers across the curve, led by the long end," said Justin Lederer, a Treasury trader at Cantor Fitzgerald in New York. "It was a pretty big sell-off last week. People are coming and looking at these yields and finding them attractive,' he added. Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Robert Kaplan also expressed some concern about the jump in U.S. yields, noting it suggests "conflicting factors" and along with a proposed new North America Agreement trade agreement has created uncertainty among investors over future economic growth prospects. His remarks weighed slightly on yields. Kaplan, though, is not a voting member this year. U.S. ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley's announcement that she is resigning had little impact on Treasuries, traders said, but only because market participants were not quite clear about its implications. Haley said on Tuesday she would stay until the end of the year and denied she was preparing to challenged President Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election. Analysts at Action Economics said the looming $74 billion in coupon supply should limit the downside in yields. The Treasury Department is auctioning $36 billion in U.S. 3-year notes and $23 billion in reopened 10-year notes on Wednesday. On Thursday, Treasury will sell $15 billion in 30-year bonds. Investors typically sell Treasuries ahead of an auction to push the yield higher so they can buy them at a lower price in a practice called concession. In afternoon trading, U.S. 10-year yields were last at 3.204 percent, down from 3.227 percent late on Friday. Earlier in the session, 10-year yields hit 3.261 percent, the highest since early May 2011. U.S. 30-year yields were at 3.363 percent, after earlier rising to 3.446 percent, its strongest since July 2014. Last Friday, the 30-year yield was at 3.397 percent. U.S. 7-year yields also rose earlier, hitting 3.199 percent, the highest in 8-1/2 years. It was last at 3.148 percent . October 9 Tuesday 3:21PM New York / 1921 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 2.195 2.2371 0.020 Six-month bills 2.37 2.4311 0.015 Two-year note 99-188/256 2.8892 0.000 Three-year note 99-92/256 2.9794 -0.006 Five-year note 99-44/256 3.0557 -0.015 Seven-year note 99-16/256 3.1507 -0.020 10-year note 97-56/256 3.2063 -0.021 30-year bond 93-32/256 3.3668 -0.030 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 18.00 0.50 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 16.25 0.50 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 12.25 1.00 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 4.50 0.75 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -10.25 0.75 spread (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Bernadette Baum and Susan Thomas)