TREASURIES-U.S. yields fall as stock losses offset rate-hike worries

* FOMC Sept minutes hint at further U.S. rate increases * Draghi's warning, Mnuchin pullout from summit weigh * U.S. Treasury sells $5 bln 30-year TIPS to soft demand * U.S. to sell $108 bln in fixed-rate debt next week (Updates to late afternoon market action) By Richard Leong NEW YORK, Oct 18 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields slipped on Thursday as safe-haven demand fueled by more losses on Wall Street mitigated selling tied to worries about further interest rate increases from the Federal Reserve. Jitters about more Fed rate hikes propelled the 10-year yield to a one-week high and spurred selling in short-term rate futures, raising borrowing costs in money markets. "While there were no surprises, this was a reaffirmation of the hawkish rhetoric from Fed officials we have been hearing the past several weeks," said Subadra Rajappa, head of U.S. rates strategy at SG Corporate & Investment Banking in New York. On Wednesday, the Fed released the minutes from its Sept. 25-26 policy meeting, when central bank officials agreed to increase borrowing costs by a quarter point to 2.00-2.25 percent. The minutes suggested they assessed the pace of economic growth might be strong enough to raise rates more than what some traders had thought. An initial rise in Treasury yields on Thursday faded as more than 1 percent drops in major U.S. stock indexes accelerated on rate-hike worries and disappointing earnings from several industrial companies. Rising borrowing costs have raised concerns about their effect on corporate profits and household finances. Key rates on short-term loans have reached their highest levels in a decade. A warning from European Central Bank President Mario Draghi about undermining the European Union's budget rules, and U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin's withdrawal from an investment summit in Saudi Arabia next week, also weighed on investor sentiment toward holding risky assets, analysts said. Fed policy-makers' view was supported by data on Thursday that showed the number of Americans on jobless rolls fell to levels last seen in 1973, suggesting a further tightening in the labor market. The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield was 3.173 percent, 0.6 basis point lower than late Wednesday. It reached a one-week peak of 3.179 percent earlier Thursday, which was below a 7-1/2 year peak of 3.261 percent reached last week. The Dow and S&P 500 were down 1.22 percent and 1.32 percent, respectively. The 30-year yield was the exception among maturities. It was 3.357 percent, up about 1 basis from late Wednesday following weak demand at a $5 billion auction of 30-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS). Next week, the Treasury Department will sell a combined $108 billion in two-year, five-year and seven-year fixed-rate government debt. October 18 Thursday 2:54PM EDT/ 1854 GMT Price US T BONDS DEC8 138-4/32 -0-1/32 10YR TNotes DEC8 118-36/256 0-24/256 Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 2.265 2.3095 0.000 Six-month bills 2.4025 2.4657 0.000 Two-year note 99-196/256 2.8741 -0.008 Three-year note 99-196/256 2.9574 -0.014 Five-year note 99-82/256 3.0237 -0.017 Seven-year note 99-76/256 3.1131 -0.013 10-year note 97-124/256 3.1748 -0.004 30-year bond 93-72/256 3.3582 0.012 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 22.25 2.25 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 19.75 2.00 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 15.00 2.00 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 6.75 1.00 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -8.75 -0.25 spread (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Dan Grebler and Nick Zieminski)