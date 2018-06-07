TREASURIES-U.S. yields fall as trade worries halt market selloff

* Concerns on trade push into forefront before G7 summit * U.S. jobless claims unexpectedly fall last week * U.S. to sell $68 bln coupon-bearing debt next week * Companies raise $33 bln in investment-grade market -IFR (Updates to afternoon market action, adds quote) By Richard Leong NEW YORK, June 7 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields fell on Thursday, reversing the prior day's sell-off, as safe-haven demand rose on tensions between the United States and its major trade partners ahead of the Group of Seven summit. U.S. President Donald Trump stuck to his tough stance against top allies ahead of the summit on Friday and Saturday in Charlevoix, Quebec, after imposing tariffs on steel and aluminum imports from Canada, Mexico and the European Union last week. Trump's stand rekindled fears of a trade war that could harm economic growth worldwide, analysts said. "Trade tension has been ramping back up. The synchronized global growth story which we have been speaking about since last year has frayed a bit," said Ilya Gofshteyn, global macro strategist at Standard Chartered in New York. Trade concerns overshadowed speculation about the outcome of the European Central Bank's debate next week about ending the expansion of its 2.55 trillion euro ($3 trillion) bond purchase program in September. Traders also waited for the U.S. Federal Reserve to signal how many times it would raise interest rates for the rest of 2018 as domestic labor conditions tighten and inflation moves closer to its 2 percent goal. "If the ECB is not blinking on Italy, why should the Fed?" said Aaron Kohli, interest rates strategist at BMO Capital Markets in New York, said of Italy's recent struggle to form a government. Earlier on Thursday, the Labor Department said first-time filings for jobless benefits unexpectedly declined last week to 222,000. Traders widely expect the U.S. central bank to raise key overnight borrowing costs by a quarter point to a 1.75 percent to 2.00 percent range next Wednesday. The yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes was down 5.3 basis points at 2.922 percent after touching a near two-week high at 2.994 percent earlier Thursday. U.S. yields have retraced much of last week's steep drop tied to political turmoil in Italy. They had moved in step with their European counterparts on anxiety Italian ruling parties would implement economic policies that balloon the country's indebtedness and challenge rules to stay in the euro zone. "With Italy more in the rear-view mirror, the view is that euro zone is still on relatively solid footing," Gofshteyn said. The 10-year German Bund yield edged up 0.6 basis point to 0.468 percent following a 9 basis point jump the day before, which was its biggest one-day rise in nearly a year. This week's heavy supply of higher-yielding corporate bonds has supported Treasury yields, analysts said. So far this week, companies raised about $33.15 billion in the investment-grade bond market, according to IFR, a unit of Thomson Reuters. Meanwhile, the U.S. Treasury Department said on Thursday it would sell a combined $68 billion in three-year, 10-year and 30-year securities next week. June 7 Thursday 1:40PM New York / 1740 GMT Price US T BONDS SEP8 143-17/32 36/32 10YR TNotes SEP8 119-184/256 14/32 Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 1.9 1.9356 -0.005 Six-month bills 2.065 2.1156 -0.015 Two-year note 100-10/256 2.4795 -0.040 Three-year note 100-14/256 2.6052 -0.050 Five-year note 99-248/256 2.7567 -0.056 Seven-year note 100-8/256 2.87 -0.055 10-year note 99-160/256 2.9186 -0.056 30-year bond 101-4/256 3.0728 -0.057 YIELD CURVE Last (bps) Net Change (bps) 10-year vs 2-year yield 43.80 -1.20 30-year vs 5-year yield 31.40 0.30 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 27.75 1.25 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 22.75 0.75 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 13.50 0.50 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 5.50 0.00 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -8.00 0.50 spread (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli and Richard Chang)