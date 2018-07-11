TREASURIES-U.S. yields fall as U.S.-China trade fight intensifies

* U.S. 10-year note auction met with strong demand * Trump threatens tariffs on $200 bln worth of Chinese goods * U.S. core CPI seen rising 0.2 pct in June - Reuters poll (Adds auction results, quote, oil news, updates prices) By James Thorne NEW YORK, July 11 (Reuters) - U.S. yields slipped on Wednesday as growing trade tension between China and the United States contributed to high demand for an auction of 10-year notes. The Treasury sale for $22 billion in 10-year notes resulted in primary dealers taking their smallest share of supply since January, in contrast to weak demand for the auction of 3-year notes on Tuesday. An additional $14 billion in 30-year bonds will be offered on Thursday. Analysts said the 10-year auction boded well for Thursday's sale of 30-year bonds. "It would be puzzling if what we were seeing is very strong demand for 10s and not 30s," said Steven Englander, head of G10 FX and North American macro strategy at Standard Chartered in New York. Investors sought safety after the Trump administration raised the stakes in a trade dispute with Beijing, threatening 10 percent tariffs on $200 billion of Chinese imports. "The big story is the new round of tariffs and more importantly the real impact for the economy," said Ian Lyngen, head of U.S. interest rates strategy at BMO Capital Markets in New York. Yields were further pressured by a sharp slide in oil prices on Wednesday that lowered inflation expectations. The spread between 5-year and 30-year Treasuries dipped below 19 basis points for the first time since 2007. The spread between 2-year and 10-year notes also touched a fresh low at 26.29 basis points. U.S. benchmark 10-year yields were 2.8 basis points lower at 2.845 percent, and 30-year bonds were quoted at 2.946 percent at 3:30 p.m. EDT (1920 GMT). CPI data will be released on Thursday at 8:30 a.m. EDT (1230 GMT). Economists polled by Reuters expected year-over-year core inflation to be 2.3 percent for June, compared with 2.2 percent in May. Predictions for monthly core CPI were 0.2 percent, according to the poll. "If we get a 0.3 on core, the market would react and relatively sharply. We just haven’t had that many 0.3s," Englander said. July 11 Wednesday 3:20PM New York / 1920 GMT Price US T BONDS SEP8 145-13/32 13/32 10YR TNotes SEP8 120-64/256 8/32 Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 1.925 1.9613 -0.016 Six-month bills 2.09 2.1417 -0.007 Two-year note 99-218/256 2.5776 -0.016 Three-year note 99-222/256 2.6714 -0.022 Five-year note 99-116/256 2.7434 -0.029 Seven-year note 99-152/256 2.8145 -0.027 10-year note 100-64/256 2.8454 -0.028 30-year bond 103-136/256 2.9462 -0.026 YIELD CURVE Last (bps) Net Change (bps) 10-year vs 2-year yield 26.60 -1.05 30-year vs 5-year yield 20.20 -0.55 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 23.50 -1.25 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 19.50 -2.25 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 14.00 -0.25 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 7.00 -0.25 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -3.50 0.00 spread (Reporting by James Thorne; editing by Grant McCool)