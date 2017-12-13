FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TREASURIES-U.S. yields fall as U.S. CPI core rate disappoints
#Funds News
December 13, 2017 / 1:47 PM / Updated an hour ago

TREASURIES-U.S. yields fall as U.S. CPI core rate disappoints

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Dec 13 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields turned lower on Wednesday, erasing their earlier rise, as the core rate on the government’s consumer price index grew than less forecast in November, reducing expectations about a broad pickup in domestic inflation.

At 8:41 a.m. (1341 GMT), the yield on 10-year government notes was 2.385 percent, down 2 basis points from late on Tuesday, while the 30-year bond yield was 2.763 percent, 2 basis points lower than late Tuesday, Reuters data showed.

Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

