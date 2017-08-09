FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TREASURIES-U.S. yields fall as U.S., North Korea tensions grow
August 9, 2017 / 12:37 PM / 2 months ago

TREASURIES-U.S. yields fall as U.S., North Korea tensions grow

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 9 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields fell on Wednesday, with the benchmark 10-year yield hitting a six-week low as escalated tensions between the United States and North Korea stoked demand for U.S. government debt and other low-risk assets.

In early U.S. trading, two-year Treasury yields reached a 3-1/2 week low at 1.323 percent, down 4 basis points from late on Tuesday, while 10-year yields hit 2.212 percent, the lowest since June 28 and nearly 7 basis points lower than Tuesday’s close, Reuters data showed. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

