NEW YORK, June 7 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields extended their earlier decline on Friday with two-year yields approaching their lowest since December 2017 as domestic employers hired far fewer workers than expected in May, raising bets the Federal Reserve would lower interest rates.

At 8:57 a.m. (1257 GMT), the yields on U.S. 10-year Treasury notes were 5.90 basis points lower at 2.064%, while two-year yields were 8.80 basis points lower at 1.793% (Reporting by Richard Leong)