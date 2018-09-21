TREASURIES-U.S. yields fall, in line with Europe, as Brexit worries weigh

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss NEW YORK, Sept 21 (Reuters) - U.S. long-dated Treasury yields slipped on Friday, in tandem with those in Europe, as Brexit negotiations stalled between the UK and the European Union. U.S. 2-year yields, however, remained unaffected by global factors as they hit a fresh 10-year high in the run-up to an expected rate increase at next week's Federal Reserve monetary policy meeting. Brexit has caught investors' attention, after British Prime Minister Theresa May on Friday delivered a critical assessment of negotiations with the EU. May said she will not break up her country or disrespect the result of the referendum that voted to leave the European grouping, noting that no deal is better than a bad deal. "If the whole Brexit goes to hell, that would be bullish for Treasuries and could precipitate a whole risk-off trade," said Jerry Paul, senior vice president and fixed income portfolio manager at ICON Advisers in Denver. The British 10-year government bond yield fell to 1.545 percent from Thursday's 1.586 percent following May's comments, while Germany's 10-year yield was lower at 0.456 percent, from 0.479 percent the previous session. Treasury yields fell in sympathy, with U.S. 10-year yields sliding to 3.066 percent in late morning trading, from 3.078 percent late on Thursday. U.S. 30-year yields were at 3.202 percent, down from Thursday's 3.214 percent. U.S. 2-year yields, meanwhile, were at 2.812 percent , up from 2.808 percent on Thursday, after earlier touching a more than 10-year high at 2.825 percent. The Brexit situation has become a distraction to a Treasury market that is bracing for further rate increases from the Fed. "The general trend is for short rates to go higher and I tend to believe that the yield curve will continue to flatten," Paul said. "We could go higher on the 10-year over the duration of 12 months, maybe 3.25 percent, maybe as high as 3.5 percent." That said, Paul has started to buy U.S. Treasuries, with the yield above 3 percent on U.S. 10-year notes. "I don't think there's a big risk for me if the rate falls to 2.5 percent, but you never know. We're pretty cautious on making big interest rate bets," he added. Next week is heavy on U.S. economic data, which along with the Fed's rate decision, could prove to be crucial in determining the path for interest rates this year and in 2019. The market will look forward to release of the final U.S. gross domestic product number for the second quarter, as well as readings on confidence, consumption, housing, advance trade and durable orders. September 21 Friday 10:43AM New York / 1443 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 2.1325 2.1733 0.004 Six-month bills 2.315 2.3743 0.002 Two-year note 99-166/256 2.8125 0.004 Three-year note 99-148/256 2.8989 0.000 Five-year note 99-16/256 2.9554 -0.007 Seven-year note 98-68/256 3.029 -0.010 10-year note 98-96/256 3.0665 -0.012 30-year bond 96-24/256 3.204 -0.010 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 17.50 -0.50 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 15.25 -0.25 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 12.25 0.00 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 6.25 0.00 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -6.25 0.25 spread (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Dan Grebler)