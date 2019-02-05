Bonds News
TREASURIES-U.S. yields fall, in line with Fed rate view

Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

    NEW YORK, Feb 5 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields fell on
Tuesday, with the 10-year sliding from one-week highs, as
investors have started to price in the Federal Reserve's dovish
interest rate outlook amid an uncertain global economic outlook.
    U.S. two-year yields also declined from one-week peaks,
while 30-year yields dropped after rising two straight days.
    "There's a little bit of intra-day volatility, but yields
are consolidating around levels that are more consistent with
the new position at the Fed which is ... it is effectively on
hold at least in the next six months," said John Herrmann, rates
strategist at MUFG Securities in New York.
    The Fed last week struck a cautious tone on the U.S.
economy, suggesting it will pause its rate-hike cycle, or even
ease monetary policy if the economy warrants it. Many economists
believe, however, the Fed could hike one more time this year.  
    Herrmann believes the U.S. economy could decelerate this
year as the Trump administration's fiscal initiatives run out.
"Last year's strong economy is behind us."
    Data showing a weaker-than-expected U.S. service sector
index of 56.7 affirmed a softer economic outlook, with new
orders falling to a one-year low.
    "The number is coming back down to earth. It's consistent
with solid growth, maybe not as solid as before," said Gennadiy
Goldberg, senior interest rates strategist at TD Securities in
New York.
    In mid-morning trading, U.S. 10-year note yields fell to
2.698 percent, down from 2.724 late on Monday.
    U.S. 30-year bond yields were also down at 3.029 percent
, from 3.06 percent on Monday.
    On the short end of the curve, U.S. 2-year yields were down
on the day at 2.524 percent, compared with Monday's 2.532
percent US2YT=RR.
    The yield curve flattened a little bit on Tuesday, with the
U.S. 10-year and U.S. 2-year note spread at 17.2 basis points,
retracing auction-related steepening on Monday.
    U.S. Treasury prices had weakened on Monday as investors
sold government debt to push them lower ahead of an $84 billion
auction this week.
    The U.S. Treasury will sell $38 billion in 3-year notes
later on Tuesday.
    Last month's auction of three year notes picked up a yield
higher than market forecast, but overall demand was solid. 
    Analysts at BMO Capital Markets said three-year notes should
see steady demand as their yields remained relatively cheap,
with heightened supply continuing to highlight buying
opportunities.
    
      February 5 Tuesday 10:35AM New York / 1535 GMT
                                                      
                                                      
                                                      
                               Price        Current   Net
                                            Yield %   Change
                                                      (bps)
 Three-month bills             2.375        2.4227    -0.005
 Six-month bills               2.4375       2.5022    -0.005
 Two-year note                 99-243/256   2.5263    -0.006
 Three-year note               99-246/256   2.5136    -0.011
 Five-year note                99-238/256   2.515     -0.019
 Seven-year note               100-44/256   2.5979    -0.022
 10-year note                  103-160/256  2.7001    -0.024
 30-year bond                  106-196/256  3.0283    -0.032
                                                      
   DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS                                
                               Last (bps)   Net       
                                            Change    
                                            (bps)     
 U.S. 2-year dollar swap        14.50         0.50    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 3-year dollar swap        10.75         0.25    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 5-year dollar swap         8.75         0.25    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 10-year dollar swap        2.25         0.00    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 30-year dollar swap      -19.00         0.00    
 spread                                               
 
 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Additional reporting by
Richard Leong
Editing by Phil Berlowitz)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
