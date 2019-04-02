TREASURIES-U.S. yields fall on Brexit jitters, bargain-hunting

* U.S. durables goods orders fall in February * Messy Brexit talk spurs safe-haven demand for bonds * U.S. 10-year yield above 2.50% Monday attracts buying * Investors turn most bearish on Treasuries since Jan. - survey (Updates market action, adds quote, graphic) By Richard Leong NEW YORK, April 2 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields slipped on Tuesday, with benchmark yields receding from one-week highs as a result of buying from bargain-minded investors and safe-haven demand on renewed worries about Brexit. A U.S. government report showing a decline in domestic durable goods orders in February supported the view that the U.S. economy was losing momentum in the first quarter, spurring bids for government securities. "The strength behind the Treasury market right now is evident when we reach certain support levels, like 2.50% on the 10-year note," said Kevin Giddis, head of fixed income capital markets at Raymond James in Memphis, Tennessee. Treasury yields retreated after posting their biggest single-day jump in three months on Monday, prompted by upbeat factory data in China and the United States. The reports from the world's two biggest economies ignited a rally in stock prices around the world and reduced the appeal of low-yielding bonds. "Yesterday was about better-than-expected numbers, today is about weaker-than-expected numbers with a technical twist," Giddis said. The yields on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were 2.4813%, down 1.6 basis points on the day. On Monday, it reached 2.5080%, the highest since March 22. Last Thursday, 10-year yields hit a 15-month low of 2.340%. The U.S. Commerce Department said on Tuesday that total orders for durable goods tumbled 1.6% in February, led by a 4.8% drop in demand for transportation equipment. They edged up 0.1% in January. Jitters about the world economy were also stoked by the lack of a breakthrough in negotiations for Britain to leave the European Union, analysts said. EU officials said on Tuesday the prospect of Britain leaving the economic bloc without a deal in 10 days was growing. U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May said on Tuesday she would request a further postponement of Brexit to buy time for her to work with the opposition Labour party in an attempt to break the parliamentary stalemate. There was no huge follow-through buying of Treasuries during U.S. trading, hinting some caution ahead of the release of the U.S. payrolls report on Friday. The upcoming jobs report "bears more significance because we are heading into it at these extreme (yield) levels," said Gregory Faranello, head of rates at Roberts & Ryan Investments in New York. A J.P. Morgan survey showed bond investors it polled on Monday turned their most bearish on longer-dated Treasuries since early January. April 2 Tuesday 2:28PM New York / 1828 GMT Price US T BONDS JUN9 148-11/32 4/32 10YR TNotes JUN9 123-204/256 6/32 Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 2.38 2.428 -0.014 Six-month bills 2.38 2.4491 -0.005 Two-year note 99-227/256 2.3085 -0.018 Three-year note 100-80/256 2.2646 -0.022 Five-year note 99-60/256 2.2882 -0.023 Seven-year note 99-48/256 2.3768 -0.024 10-year note 101-72/256 2.4777 -0.019 30-year bond 102-76/256 2.8847 -0.005 YIELD CURVE Last (bps) Net Change (bps) 10-year vs 2-year yield 16.80 0.20 30-year vs 5-year yield 59.60 2.85 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 11.75 -1.00 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 8.75 -1.50 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 4.50 -0.50 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -1.25 -1.25 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -24.75 -1.00 spread (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe and James Dalgleish)