FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TREASURIES-U.S. yields fall on dovish Bank of England, soft data
Sections
Featured
Fake paperwork, poor parts hinder China's aerospace boom
China
Fake paperwork, poor parts hinder China's aerospace boom
As the quartet breaks up, central banking leadership flux looms
Economy
As the quartet breaks up, central banking leadership flux looms
Firefighters gaining edge
California Wildfires
Firefighters gaining edge
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 3, 2017 / 8:23 PM / 2 months ago

TREASURIES-U.S. yields fall on dovish Bank of England, soft data

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

    * U.S. yields fall with tumbling UK bond yields
    * ISM non-manufacturing index weakens
    * Treasury yield curve flattest in a week
    * Report on Mueller convening a grand jury spurs late buying

 (Adds report on Mueller impaneling grand jury)
    By Karen Brettell
    NEW YORK, Aug 3 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields fell to
more than one-week lows on Thursday after the Bank of England
kept interest rates at a record low and downgraded its economic
and inflation forecasts, raising concerns about global economic
growth.
    Investors had begun to price in the chance that the BoE
might raise interest rates this month for the first time in a
decade. Thursday’s decision sent yields on 10-year UK government
debt tumbling to their lowest since June 28.
    "It's pretty dovish testimony. They are again walking back
policy," said Tom di Galoma, a managing director at Seaport
Global Holdings in New York.
    Weak U.S. non-manufacturing data also boosted bonds. 
    The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) said its
non-manufacturing index fell to a reading of 53.9 last month
from 57.4 in June. A reading above 50 indicates an expansion in
the services sector, which accounts for more than two-thirds of
the U.S. economy.
    A late flurry of safe-haven buying emerged after The Wall
Street Journal reported that special counsel Robert Mueller has
convened a grand jury in the probe into Russia's alleged
interference in the 2016 U.S. elections.
    U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury notes gained
10/32 in price to yield 2.225 percent, down from 2.262 percent
late on Wednesday. The yield on benchmark notes touched 2.218
percent, the lowest since June 29, after the grand jury report.
    Friday's employment report for July is this week's main
economic focus. Employers are expected to have added 183,000
jobs in the month, according to the median estimate of 92
economists polled by Reuters.         
    The Treasury yield curve also continued to flatten, a day
after the U.S. Treasury Department said it was still considering
an ultra long bond but did not announce a new issue.
    The Treasury gave no timing for when it may make a decision
on the bond. It also said it has begun to consider how it will
increase debt issuance to make up for a future decline in U.S.
Federal Reserve bond purchases.
    The yield curve between five-year notes and 30-year bonds
 flattened to 101 basis points, the lowest since
July 25.
    Large block trades in bond futures contracts may have helped
boost the long-dated debt.
    A block of 7,453 contracts was purchased on Treasury bond
futures at 7:37 a.m. EDT (1137 GMT) on Thursday, after a block
of 7,483 contracts was bought at 8:52 a.m. EDT on Wednesday,
according to data by the CME Group.
    
   Thursday, Aug. 3, at 1616 EDT (2016 GMT):
                               Price                  
 US T BONDS SEP7               155-5/32     0-30/32   
 10YR TNotes SEP7              126-100/256  0-72/256  
                               Price        Current   Net
                                            Yield     Change
                                            (pct)     (bps)
 Three-month bills             1.0675       1.0852    0.007
 Six-month bills               1.1225       1.1445    0.000
 Two-year note                 100-16/256   1.343     -0.020
 Three-year note               100-14/256   1.4809    -0.027
 Five-year note                100-104/256  1.7895    -0.031
 Seven-year note               100-132/256  2.0454    -0.037
 10-year note                  101-84/256   2.223     -0.039
 30-year bond                  104-12/256   2.7987    -0.047
                                                      
   DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS                                
                               Last (bps)   Net       
                                            Change    
                                            (bps)     
 U.S. 2-year dollar swap        24.25         0.25    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 3-year dollar swap        21.00         0.75    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 5-year dollar swap         7.75         0.75    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 10-year dollar swap       -3.00         1.00    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 30-year dollar swap      -31.50         1.25    
 spread                                               
 

 (Additional reporting by Richard Leong, editing by G Crosse)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.