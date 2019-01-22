Bonds News
January 22, 2019 / 3:49 PM / Updated an hour ago

TREASURIES-U.S. yields fall on economic, trade worries

Richard Leong

5 Min Read

 (Adds a story link)
    * China grew at slowest pace in 28 years in 2018
    * Huawei's CFO arrest stokes U.S.-China trade tension
    * U.S. existing home sales fall to 3-year low in December
    * Futures market see large block bond trades 

    By Richard Leong
    NEW YORK, Jan 22 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields dropped on
Tuesday as investors shifted some cash back into the bond
market, prompted by worries over slowing global growth and trade
tensions between China and the United States.
    A record-long U.S. government shutdown also fed safe-haven
demand for Treasuries, with benchmark 10-year yields retreating 
from three-week peaks set last week.
    "It's related to the lack of progress on the trade front,"
Jonathan Cohn, interest rate strategist at Credit Suisse in New
York, said of the factor behind the buying in Treasuries.
    One of the hurdles to Washington and Beijing resolving their
trade spat is the case of Meng Wanzhou, executive of Chinese
technology giant Huawei, who was arrested on Dec. 1 in Vancouver
for violating U.S. sanctions on Iran. 
    The United States will proceed with the formal extradition reut.rs/2T5AMR3
 of Meng Wanzhou, Canada's ambassador to the United States David
MacNaughton told the Globe and Mail paper on Monday. Beijing
vowed to respond to Washington's actions. 
    In addition to trade tensions with the U.S., China is
seeking to combat weakening domestic growth that slowed to 6.6
percent in 2018, its lowest annual level since 1990.

    The United States is facing its own economic predicament.
Domestic home resales tumbled 6.4 percent to an annualized 4.99
million units in December, the slowest rate since November 2015.

    Economists also expect a drag on U.S. growth in the first
quarter from the federal government shutdown which is entering
its second month. 
    "The longer the shutdown goes, the worse the economic
impact," Cohn said.
    The struggles of the world's two biggest economies, together
with those in Europe and some emerging markets, led the
International Monetary Fund on Monday to downgrade its view on
global growth in 2019 and 2020 to 3.5 percent and 3.6 percent,
respectively.
    At 10:33 a.m. (1533 GMT), the yield on benchmark 10-year
Treasury notes was 2.754 percent, down 2.9 basis
points from Friday's close.
    U.S. financial markets were shut on Monday for the Martin
Luther King Jr. holiday.
    The futures market recorded a couple of big blocks of
purchases in five-year and ultra bond contracts, underscoring a
revived demand for Treasuries after last week's selling, traders
and analysts said.
    
January 22 Tuesday 10:33AM New York / 1533 GMT
                               Price                  
 US T BONDS MAR9               145          15/32     
 10YR TNotes MAR9              121-104/256  8/32      
                               Price        Current   Net
                                            Yield %   Change
                                                      (bps)
 Three-month bills             2.365        2.4113    0.007
 Six-month bills               2.4375       2.5012    0.000
 Two-year note                 99-213/256   2.589     -0.023
 Three-year note               99-206/256   2.5684    -0.033
 Five-year note                100-42/256   2.5892    -0.029
 Seven-year note               99-192/256   2.6646    -0.028
 10-year note                  103-44/256   2.7535    -0.029
 30-year bond                  105-240/256  3.0694    -0.027
         YIELD CURVE           Last (bps)   Net       
                                            Change    
                                            (bps)     
 10-year vs 2-year yield       16.30        -0.50     
 30-year vs 5-year yield       48.00        0.80      
   DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS                                
                               Last (bps)   Net       
                                            Change    
                                            (bps)     
 U.S. 2-year dollar swap        15.25       ******    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 3-year dollar swap        12.25       ******    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 5-year dollar swap         8.75         0.00    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 10-year dollar swap        3.25        -0.25    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 30-year dollar swap      -18.00        -0.25    
 spread                                               
 
    

    
 (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Bernadette Baum)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below