TREASURIES-U.S. yields fall on growth worries as trade optimism fades

* NYC business outlook turns most dour in a decade - ISM-NY * Investors most upbeat on Treasuries since late May - survey * U.S. financial markets to close early on Wednesday (Updates market action, adds quote) By Richard Leong NEW YORK, July 2 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields fell on Tuesday with 10-year yields holding above 2% on renewed safe-haven demand due to anxiety about slowing global economic growth and reduced optimism about the restart on U.S.-China trade talks. At the G20 summit in Japan last weekend, Washington and Beijing agreed to renegotiate after U.S. President Donald Trump offered concessions, including no new tariffs and an easing of restrictions on tech company Huawei, while China approved making unspecified new purchases of U.S. farm products. While this development is seen as encouraging for the global economy, traders and investors remain cautious about a trade deal between the world's two biggest economies due to the lack of details about the resumption of talks. "We're headed in a very good direction," White House trade adviser Peter Navarro said in an interview with CNBC television. "It's complicated, as the president said, correctly, this will take time and we want to get it right. So let's get it right." Traders and investors have since shifted their focus to the spate of weaker-than-expected data on manufacturing activity around the world, which may push the U.S. Federal Reserve and other major central banks to consider easing their monetary policies, analysts said. "In general, the initial reactions post-G20 has faded a bit," said Jonathan Cohn, interest rate strategist at Credit Suisse. "We are seeing weakness in global PMIs." Earlier Tuesday, the six-month business outlook among New York City's purchasing managers dropped to the lowest level in a decade in June, the Institute for Supply Management-New York said. The softening in manufacturing activity around the world stemmed largely from the trade conflict between the United States and its trading partners. The cloudy outlook on the economy has underpinned the appeal of low-risk U.S. government bonds. Bond investors were the most bullish about owning U.S. longer-dated government debt since May 28, a J.P. Morgan survey showed on Tuesday. At 10:52 a.m. (1452 GMT), benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note yields were down 4.00 basis points at 1.993%. They held above 1.974% reached on June 20, which was their lowest since November 2016. The U.S. bond market will close early at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, and will stay shut for the U.S. July Fourth holiday on Thursday. July 2 Tuesday 10:52AM EDT/ 1452 GMT Price US T BONDS SEP9 155-29/32 0-29/32 10YR TNotes SEP9 128-12/256 0-92/256 Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 2.1575 2.2056 0.006 Six-month bills 2.035 2.0848 -0.010 Two-year note 99-185/256 1.7673 -0.020 Three-year note 100-28/256 1.7117 -0.032 Five-year note 99-248/256 1.7565 -0.039 Seven-year note 100-24/256 1.8606 -0.043 10-year note 103-108/256 1.9912 -0.042 30-year bond 107-116/256 2.5184 -0.039 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 4.75 -0.75 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 3.50 0.00 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap -0.50 -0.25 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -4.00 0.25 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -31.50 0.25 spread (Reporting by Richard Leong; editing by Jonathan Oatis)