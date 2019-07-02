Bonds News
July 2, 2019 / 3:07 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

TREASURIES-U.S. yields fall on growth worries as trade optimism fades

Richard Leong

5 Min Read

    * NYC business outlook turns most dour in a decade - ISM-NY 
    * Investors most upbeat on Treasuries since late May -
survey
    * U.S. financial markets to close early on Wednesday

 (Updates market action, adds quote)
    By Richard Leong
    NEW YORK, July 2 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields fell on
Tuesday with 10-year yields holding above 2% on renewed
safe-haven demand due to anxiety about slowing global economic
growth and reduced optimism about the restart on U.S.-China
trade talks.
    At the G20 summit in Japan last weekend, Washington and
Beijing agreed to renegotiate after U.S. President Donald Trump
offered concessions, including no new tariffs and an easing of
restrictions on tech company Huawei, while China approved making
unspecified new purchases of U.S. farm products.
    While this development is seen as encouraging for the global
economy, traders and investors remain cautious about a trade
deal between the world's two biggest economies due to the lack
of details about the resumption of talks.
    "We're headed in a very good direction," White House trade
adviser Peter Navarro said in an interview with CNBC television.
"It's complicated, as the president said, correctly, this will
take time and we want to get it right. So let's get it right."

    Traders and investors have since shifted their focus to the
spate of weaker-than-expected data on manufacturing activity
around the world, which may push the U.S. Federal Reserve and
other major central banks to consider easing their monetary
policies, analysts said.
    "In general, the initial reactions post-G20 has faded a
bit," said Jonathan Cohn, interest rate strategist at Credit
Suisse. "We are seeing weakness in global PMIs."
    Earlier Tuesday, the six-month business outlook among New
York City's purchasing managers dropped to the lowest level in a
decade in June, the Institute for Supply Management-New York
said.
    The softening in manufacturing activity around the world
stemmed largely from the trade conflict between the United
States and its trading partners. 
    The cloudy outlook on the economy has underpinned the appeal
of low-risk U.S. government bonds.
    Bond investors were the most bullish about owning U.S.
longer-dated government debt since May 28, a J.P. Morgan survey
showed on Tuesday.
    At 10:52 a.m. (1452 GMT), benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury
note yields were down 4.00 basis points at 1.993%.  
    They held above 1.974% reached on June 20, which was their
lowest since November 2016.
    The U.S. bond market will close early at 2 p.m. on
Wednesday, and will stay shut for the U.S. July Fourth holiday
on Thursday.
July 2 Tuesday 10:52AM EDT/ 1452 GMT
                               Price                   
 US T BONDS SEP9               155-29/32    0-29/32    
 10YR TNotes SEP9              128-12/256   0-92/256   
                               Price        Current    Net
                                            Yield %    Change
                                                       (bps)
 Three-month bills             2.1575       2.2056     0.006
 Six-month bills               2.035        2.0848     -0.010
 Two-year note                 99-185/256   1.7673     -0.020
 Three-year note               100-28/256   1.7117     -0.032
 Five-year note                99-248/256   1.7565     -0.039
 Seven-year note               100-24/256   1.8606     -0.043
 10-year note                  103-108/256  1.9912     -0.042
 30-year bond                  107-116/256  2.5184     -0.039
                                                       
   DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS                                 
                               Last (bps)   Net        
                                            Change     
                                            (bps)      
 U.S. 2-year dollar swap         4.75        -0.75     
 spread                                                
 U.S. 3-year dollar swap         3.50         0.00     
 spread                                                
 U.S. 5-year dollar swap        -0.50        -0.25     
 spread                                                
 U.S. 10-year dollar swap       -4.00         0.25     
 spread                                                
 U.S. 30-year dollar swap      -31.50         0.25     
 spread                                                
 

    
 (Reporting by Richard Leong; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below