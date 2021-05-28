Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
TREASURIES-U.S. yields fall on month-end impact; investors shrug off inflation rise

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

    * U.S. core PCE rises 3.1% year-on-year 
    * Chicago PMI jumps in May
    * Month-end buying boosts Treasury prices, weighs on yields
    * U.S. 10-year breakeven inflation slips

 (Adds reverse repo volume, updates prices)
    NEW YORK, May 28 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields fell on
Friday in a shortened trading session on month-end buying by
portfolio managers, with the market largely shrugging off a rise
in U.S. core inflation above the Federal Reserve's target.
    The bond market closes early ahead of the U.S. Memorial Day
holiday weekend.
    Data on Friday showed that underlying inflation in the 12
months to April, as measured by the personal consumption
expenditures (PCE) price index, excluding the volatile food and
energy components, climbed to 3.1%, far above the Fed's 2%
target.
    On a monthly basis, though, the core PCE rose 0.7% in April,
after gaining 0.4% in March. Wall Street economists expected a
0.6% rise in core PCE.
    "The market is clearly taking inflation in stride. The
inflation numbers are not really adding to jitters," said Kim
Rupert, managing director for fixed income at Action Economics
in San Francisco.
    "The market believes the Fed that inflation is transitory.
The bulls are having their way."
    Barclays estimates that its duration index extends out 0.13
years, versus the long-run average of 0.09 years, according to
Rupert, which means asset managers need to buy Treasuries to hit
that index.
    In early afternoon trading, the U.S. 10-year Treasury yield
fell to 1.582% from 1.61% late on Thursday.
    U.S. 30-year yields dropped to 2.264% from
Thursday's 2.29%.
    U.S. yields briefly edged up from lows after business
activity in the U.S. Midwest jumped more than expected in May,
accelerating to its highest level since November 1973 according
to a report on Friday. The Chicago Business barometer rose to
75.2 from 72.1 in April, according to MNI Chicago.
    The U.S. 10-year inflation breakeven, the bond market's
gauge of investors' price outlook over the next 10 years, was
down at 2.436% from Thursday's 2.44%. In mid-May,
10-year breakeven inflation hit 2.564%, the highest since March
2013.
    The White House on Friday presented President Joe Biden's
estimated $6 trillion budget with spending on infrastructure,
education and other initiatives, but the plan is unlikely to
sway Republicans who want to tamp down U.S. government spending.

    The $6 trillion figure, first reported on Thursday, caused a
sell-off in Treasuries as this meant the government would have
to flood the market with debt to finance the budget.
    In the overnight market, the Fed's reverse repurchase window
saw $479.5 billion in volume at 0%, the second highest since the
facility's launch in 2013. It hit a record on Thursday, when
volume hit $485.3 billion.
    Banks and financial institutions have flocked to the Fed's
reverse repo window given the lack of options for short-term
investments amid a glut of cash in the financial system.
    
      May 28 Friday 1:34PM New York / 1734 GMT
                               Price        Current   Net
                                            Yield %   Change
                                                      (bps)
 Three-month bills             0.0125       0.0127    0.003
 Six-month bills               0.03         0.0304    0.000
 Two-year note                 99-248/256   0.1406    -0.006
 Three-year note               99-224/256   0.2925    -0.014
 Five-year note                99-204/256   0.7915    -0.023
 Seven-year note               99-252/256   1.2523    -0.027
 10-year note                  100-96/256   1.5841    -0.026
 20-year bond                  101-28/256   2.1811    -0.020
 30-year bond                  102-104/256  2.2639    -0.026
                                                      
   DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS                                
                               Last (bps)   Net       
                                            Change    
                                            (bps)     
 U.S. 2-year dollar swap         8.25         0.25    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 3-year dollar swap        12.75         0.75    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 5-year dollar swap         8.00         1.25    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 10-year dollar swap       -3.25         0.75    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 30-year dollar swap      -28.25         1.00    
 spread (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Kevin
Liffey, Richard Chang and Andrea Ricci)
