December 13, 2019 / 2:38 PM / Updated 35 minutes ago

TREASURIES-U.S. yields fall on more trade deal confusion

    By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
    NEW YORK, Dec 13 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury prices rose on
Friday, pushing yields lower, as  investors bought them back
after steep falls the previous session amid yet again a new
wrinkle in completing a U.S.-China trade deal.
    On Thursday, news reports suggested that the United States
has reached a "phase one" trade deal in principle with China.
According to two sources, the United States has offered to
reduce tariffs on about $375 billion in Chinese goods by 50%
across the board and suspend tariffs on $160 billion in goods
scheduled to go into effect on Sunday.
    U.S. Treasury yields advanced to four-week highs on the
news.
    But on Friday China had yet to confirm whether it had agreed
to the U.S. proposal. Chinese officials, though, were to hold a
news briefing later on Friday to give an update on progress in
the talks.
    "Dip-buying was always going to be a theme given the
proximity to 2.0% 10s (U.S. 10-year notes," said Ian Lyngen,
head of U.S. rates strategy, at BMO Capital Markets in New York.
    "The 'done, not done' China deal chatter is also
contributing to the downward pressure on rates and as the
weekend approaches, a watchful eye will remain on
Twitter/headlines for any additional clarity related to the
situation," he added.
    President Donald Trump on Friday also said a Wall Street
Journal story on a U.S. trade deal with China was wrong.
    "The Wall Street Journal story on the China Deal is
completely wrong, especially their statement on Tariffs," Trump
wrote in a tweet, offering no specifics and not indicating which
story he meant.
    In morning trading, the yield on the U.S. 10-year note
 fell to 1.862% from 1.899% late on Thursday.
    Yields on 30-year bonds dropped to 2.291% from
2.321% on Thursday.
    U.S. two-year yields, meanwhile, were down at
1.620%, from Thursday's 1.67%. 
    
      December 13 Friday 9:30 AM New York/1430 GMT
                                                      
                                                      
                                                      
                               Price        Current   Net
                                            Yield %   Change
                                                      (bps)
 Three-month bills             1.525        1.5562    -0.016
 Six-month bills               1.525        1.5622    -0.016
 Two-year note                 99-197/256   1.6201    -0.050
 Three-year note               99-238/256   1.6491    -0.048
 Five-year note                99-24/256    1.6913    -0.045
 Seven-year note               98-218/256   1.8013    -0.038
 10-year note                  98-244/256   1.8661    -0.033
 30-year bond                  101-204/256  2.2916    -0.029
                                                      
   DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS                                
                               Last (bps)   Net       
                                            Change    
                                            (bps)     
 U.S. 2-year dollar swap         4.00         2.50    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 3-year dollar swap        -0.75         1.75    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 5-year dollar swap        -2.00         1.25    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 10-year dollar swap       -6.25         0.50    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 30-year dollar swap      -30.25         1.00    
 spread                                               
 
 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; editing by Jonathan
Oatis)
