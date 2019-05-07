TREASURIES-U.S. yields fall on trade worries before 3-year supply

(Updates market action, adds quotes, graphic) By Richard Leong NEW YORK, May 7 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields fell on Tuesday for a second day with 10-year yields slipping below 2.50%, prompted by worries about renewed trade tension between China and the United States and its impact on global economic growth. Safe-haven demand for U.S. government debt bodes well for this week's $84 billion May refunding, which kicks off with a three-year note sale at 1 p.m. (1700 GMT). "The inaugural coupon supply for May’s refunding week will be today's $38 (bln) 3-year auction, and given the latest trade war salvo there is surely at least a modest bullish backdrop to today’s supply," BMO Capital Markets analysts wrote in a research note. On Sunday, U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to raise tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods to 25% from 10% by the end of the week, and would "soon" target remaining Chinese imports with tariffs. The surprise decision cast doubts over the world's two biggest economies reaching a trade agreement any time soon. Traders are pinning hopes that a deal is still within reach after Beijing said earlier on Tuesday that Chinese Vice Premier Liu will visit the United States this week for trade talks. At 10:13 a.m. (1413 GMT), the yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes was down 3.3 basis points at 2.4674%. Thirty-year yields were 3 basis points lower at 2.8782%. In "when-issue" activity, traders expected the upcoming three-year issue to sell at a yield of 2.241%, which was higher than the 2.301% at the previous three-year auction in April, Tradeweb data showed. May 7 Tuesday 10:20AM New York / 1420 GMT Price US T BONDS JUN9 148-14/32 20/32 10YR TNotes JUN9 123-232/256 9/32 Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 2.38 2.4278 0.002 Six-month bills 2.38 2.4425 -0.008 Two-year note 99-240/256 2.2824 -0.027 Three-year note 100 2.2498 -0.027 Five-year note 99-242/256 2.2616 -0.031 Seven-year note 100-28/256 2.3579 -0.037 10-year note 101-96/256 2.4656 -0.034 30-year bond 102-108/256 2.8782 -0.030 YIELD CURVE Last (bps) Net Change (bps) 10-year vs 2-year yield 18.20 0.55 30-year vs 5-year yield 61.50 -0.90 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 10.50 0.50 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 6.75 0.00 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 4.25 0.00 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -1.75 0.50 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -25.00 0.25 spread (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Susan Thomas)