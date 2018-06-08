TREASURIES-U.S. yields flat as trade worries keep traders on edge

* Trump lashes out at trade partners ahead of G7 summit * Traders also cautious before Fed, ECB meetings * U.S. to sell $68 bln coupon-bearing debt next week By Richard Leong NEW YORK, June 8 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields were little changed on Friday as traders await for outcome of the Group of Seven summit, fretting about the growing trade tension between the United States and its major allies on global economic growth. U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday lashed out at Canada and the European Union before the G7 meeting in Charlevoix, Quebec, after he imposed tariffs last week on steel and aluminum imports from Canada, Mexico and the European Union. Those countries' leaders criticized Trump's move and said they plan to retaliate with their own levies on U.S. products. As trade tension escalates, bond traders are also on edge ahead of next week's $66 billion coupon-bearing supply and possible signals on monetary policy coming out of the meetings of Federal Reserve and European Central Bank policy-makers. Traders are also wary in advance of Trump's meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Singapore about Pyongyang's nuclear weapons. "There are so many questions out there," said Thomas Roth, head of Treasury trading at MUFG Securities America in New York. "There's nervousness about the G7 summit and Trump's North Korea meeting." At 9:38 a.m. (1338 GMT), the yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes was 2.930 percent, down 0.3 basis point from late on Thursday. The 10-year yield has a roller-coaster two weeks. It was on track to increase about 4 basis points this week, reversing last week's drop and a seven-week low tied to fears about political turmoil in Italy. Investors are also awaiting about the outcome of the European Central Bank's debate on Thursday about ending the expansion of its 2.55 trillion-euro ($3 trillion) bond purchase program in September. Traders waited for the U.S. Federal Reserve to signal how many times it would raise interest rates for the rest of 2018 as domestic labor conditions tighten and inflation moves closer to its 2 percent goal. They widely expect the Fed to raise key overnight borrowing costs by a quarter point to a 1.75 percent to 2.00 percent range next Wednesday. On the supply front, the U.S. Treasury Department planned to sell a combined $68 billion in three-year, 10-year and 30-year securities next week. This week's heavy supply of higher-yielding corporate bonds has helped push up Treasury yields, analysts said. Companies have raised about $36.8 billion in the investment-grade bond market this week, according to IFR, a unit of Thomson Reuters. June 8 Friday 9:40AM New York / 1340 GMT Price US T BONDS SEP8 143-9/32 0/32 10YR TNotes SEP8 119-164/256 2/32 Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 1.895 1.9302 0.000 Six-month bills 2.0625 2.1127 -0.005 Two-year note 100 2.4998 -0.004 Three-year note 99-254/256 2.6274 -0.006 Five-year note 99-230/256 2.7719 -0.005 Seven-year note 99-250/256 2.8786 -0.006 10-year note 99-136/256 2.9296 -0.003 30-year bond 100-232/256 3.0784 -0.002 YIELD CURVE Last (bps) Net Change (bps) 10-year vs 2-year yield 42.80 -0.20 30-year vs 5-year yield 30.60 0.30 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 27.00 -1.25 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 22.25 -1.25 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 13.75 -0.25 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 5.75 -0.25 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -7.25 0.25 spread (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by Nick Zieminski)