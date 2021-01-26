Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Bonds News

TREASURIES-U.S. yields flat to slightly lower on stimulus plan doubts

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

0 Min Read

    * U.S. yield curve steepens modestly
    * Near term, 10-year yield likely between 1.75%-2% -BofA
    * U.S. 5-year note auction shows mixed results
    * U.S. 5-year TIPS yield falls to lowest since April 2014

 (Adds new comment, U.S. 5-year TIPS, updates prices)
    By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
    NEW YORK, Jan 26 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields were
mostly down in choppy trading on Tuesday, after earlier hitting
three-week lows on the long end of the curve, as investors
remained cautious about the size of a proposed U.S. stimulus
package.
    The Federal Reserve also began its two-day policy gathering
on Tuesday and will announce the results of its meeting on
Wednesday. Analysts expect the Fed to stick to its dovish tone
amid a persistent surge in virus cases.
    The U.S yield curve, meanwhile, steepened modestly after
flattening on Monday. The spread between U.S. two-year and
10-year yields widened slightly to 91.30 basis points
.
    Overall this month, the market has retraced some of the rise
in yields that took those on the 10-year to their highest level
since March last year.
    "Our read on the market remains a period of consolidation
followed by another bullish flattening into month-end. This
might get us comfortably through a non-event Fed," said BMO in a
 research note.
    U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said late Monday
he and his fellow Democrats may try to pass much of President
Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill using a
process that would bypass a Republican filibuster and could
allow it to pass with a majority vote.
    That has dented optimism on the idea that the whole stimulus
package would pass through Congress successfully.
    In late afternoon trading, the benchmark 10-year yield
 slipped to 1.034%, from 1.04% late on Monday. It
earlier slid to 1.026%, its lowest level since Jan. 6.
    "We are clearly in the early expansion phase of the cycle,"
said BoFA Securities in a note on Tuesday. "The bearish momentum
at the back-end of the curve is supported by improved
fundamentals, while the front-end continues to be anchored by
the Fed."
    In the early stage of the cycle, the bank said the 10-year
yield is likely to trade in a range of 1.75-2%, while the
two-year/10-year yield curve could widen to 150 basis points.
    U.S. 30-year yields were at 1.797% from Monday's
1.799%, after earlier dropping to a three-week low of 1.786%.
    Also on Tuesday, the Treasury auctioned a record $61 billion
in 5-year notes, with mixed results.
    A high yield of 0.424% - slightly lower than the
"when-issued" or consensus forecast of 0.427% - suggested that
investors were willing to buy the paper even at a lower yield
than the consensus estimate.
    But the bid-to-cover ratio, a gauge of demand, was 2.34,
below last month's 2.39 and the 2.47 average, and the weakest
since July largely due to the increased issue size, Action
Economics said in its blog after the auction.
    Post-auction, U.S. five-year note yields were slightly up at
0.41%.
    In the Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS)
market, the yield on U.S. five-year TIPS fell to -1.803%
, its lowest yield since October 2004. That takes
the 5-year breakeven rate to 2.17%, the expected average
inflation rate over the next five years, and near its highest
level since April 2014.
    
      January 26 Tuesday 4:19PM New York / 2119 GMT
                               Price        Current   Net
                                            Yield %   Change
                                                      (bps)
 Three-month bills             0.0775       0.0786    -0.002
 Six-month bills               0.085        0.0862    -0.003
 Two-year note                 100-2/256    0.1211    -0.006
 Three-year note               99-216/256   0.1778    -0.002
 Five-year note                99-214/256   0.4087    -0.001
 Seven-year note               99-86/256    0.7235    -0.002
 10-year note                  98-128/256   1.0364    -0.004
 20-year bond                  96-40/256    1.6023    -0.002
 30-year bond                  96-28/256    1.7941    -0.005
                                                      
   DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS                                
                               Last (bps)   Net       
                                            Change    
                                            (bps)     
 U.S. 2-year dollar swap         7.50        -0.25    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 3-year dollar swap         8.25         0.25    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 5-year dollar swap         9.75         0.25    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 10-year dollar swap        3.25         0.25    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 30-year dollar swap      -24.50        -0.50    
 spread (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss in New York
Editing by Sonya Hepinstall and Matthew Lewis)
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up