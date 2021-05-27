Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Bonds News

TREASURIES-U.S. yields gain on report of Biden's $6 trillion budget

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

    * U.S. jobless claims fall more than expected
    * U.S. Q1 GDP growth rate rises
    * Focus on U.S. 7-year note auction

    NEW YORK, May 27 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose on
Thursday, bolstered by a New York Times report saying President
Joe Biden will announce on Friday a $6 trillion budget for 2022,
the largest spending since the second world war, fueling supply
concerns.
    Investors also sold Treasuries ahead of the government's
sale of $62 billion in 7-year notes later on Thursday. Bond
dealers tend to sell Treasuries ahead of an auction to push
yields higher so they can buy them at a lower price in a move
called supply concession.
    The budget figure suggested that the U.S. government will be
running deficits of more than $1.3 trillion through the next
decade, according to the report. The report weighed
on Treasury prices because it means the government would have to
flood the market with more debt to finance the budget.
    "The supply fear is an easier thing to quickly price in.
What traders view is the worst downside," said Steve Feiss,
managing director, fixed income, at broker-dealer Etico
Partners.
    "But when you take a moment to pause, you see that it's only
a proposal and it's not a done deal. There will be some horse
trading give and take."
    Thursday's data on U.S. jobless claims and first-quarter
gross domestic product growth also helped lift Treasury yields.
Both reports showed the U.S. economy was on a stable path to
recovery from the pandemic.
    Initial jobless claims dropped more than expected last week
to a seasonally adjusted 406,000 for the week ended May 22,
compared to 444,000 the prior week. That was the lowest since
mid-March 2020 and kept claims below 500,000 for three straight
weeks.
    A separate report confirmed U.S. economic growth advanced in
the first quarter at a 6.4% annualized rate, the government's
second estimate for the period. That was unrevised from the
estimate reported last month and followed a 4.3% growth rate in
the fourth quarter. 
    Investors are also awaiting the Treasury's sale of U.S.
7-year notes later in the session, after strong 2-year and
5-year note auctions on Tuesday and Wednesday. The 5-year note
specifically went well without concession.
    The 7-year note auction will be closely-watched after poor
results in February and March, though there are signs the sale
could yield strong results as well, analysts said.
    "Despite the lack of a setup for yesterday's 5-year auction,
the strong results point to solid demand for the belly of the
curve even at these yield levels," said BMO Capital in a
research note.    
    In late morning trading, the U.S. 10-year Treasury yield
rose to 1.618% from 1.574% late on Wednesday.
    U.S. 30-year yields were also up 2.298% from
Wednesday's 2.26%.
    Ahead of the auction, U.S. 7-year yields were up at 1.271%
, compared with 1.23% on Wednesday.
    Speculation about the Federal Reserve potentially tapering
its asset purchases continues to swirl in the market, as
inflation rises and U.S. economy recovers. 
    Fed vice chair for supervision Randal Quarles said late on
Thursday he was ready to open talks on reducing some of the
Fed's emergency support for the economy, even if only to clarify
the central bank's plans. Quarles is the highest-ranking Fed
official to begin making that case.
    
      May 27 Thursday 10:45AM New York / 1445 GMT
                               Price        Current   Net
                                            Yield %   Change
                                                      (bps)
 Three-month bills             0.01         0.0101    0.000
 Six-month bills               0.03         0.0304    0.000
 Two-year note                 99-243/256   0.1505    0.003
 Three-year note               99-208/256   0.3136    0.011
 Five-year note                99-160/256   0.8268    0.029
 Seven-year note               99-220/256   1.2712    0.041
 10-year note                  100-16/256   1.6182    0.044
 20-year bond                  100-172/256  2.2082    0.038
 30-year bond                  101-172/256  2.2975    0.037
                                                      
   DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS                                
                               Last (bps)   Net       
                                            Change    
                                            (bps)     
 U.S. 2-year dollar swap         8.00         0.25    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 3-year dollar swap        11.50         0.75    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 5-year dollar swap         6.25        -1.50    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 10-year dollar swap       -4.25         0.00    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 30-year dollar swap      -29.75         0.00    
 spread (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Andrea Ricci
and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)
